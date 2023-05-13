Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fisichella has said that Max Verstappen has a similar level of driving talent to Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen is looking ominous once again this season with him winning three of the first five races and leading the championship as he goes in hunt of title number three.

Indeed, he is already putting himself among the great names in the sport with some of his stats, and those numbers are bound to swell in the years ahead.

That said, for Fisichella, on driving talent Verstappen ranks as highly as one of the most successful ever in F1 - Michael Schumacher.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, the former Jordan and Benetton driver said:

“I raced against Schumacher, when he won everything with Ferrari. I think there was no one as strong as Michael in race management. He remains number one to this day.

“But if we talk about driving talent, Max Verstappen is on the same level.

"Verstappen hardly ever makes mistakes. He has acquired an incredible consistency of performance, eliminating weak points. He is strong in the wet, in the dry, on the dry lap in qualifying and in the race. He is complete.

“If we talk about precocity, considering what he has done and is doing at his age, he is even ahead of the greats of the past who preceded him.

“Only Charles Leclerc can be compared to him in this respect. A driver like Verstappen is born once every 20 years.”

Some big words from Fisichella but Verstappen certainly is one of the most consistent drivers we've seen for a long time right now, with him very rarely making an error.

He did, in fact, make a mistake in qualifying in Miami last time out, but those are certainly few and far between and, in fairness, he emphatically bounced back from that on Sunday as he took victory despite starting P9.

He's a driver that is hugely hard to beat at the moment, then, and with the Red Bull car looking so strong as well, it's hard to see just who, other than potentially his team-mate Sergio Perez, is going to beat him to the championship come the end of the season.

That would make it three titles if he wins this year, putting him alongside the likes of Ayrton Senna and Sir Jackie Stewart - big names indeed.