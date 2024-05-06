Highlights Lando Norris clinched his first Formula 1 win in Miami, outpacing the favourite and the Drivers' Championship leader, Max Verstappen.

A competitive race saw Norris capitalise on Verstappen's troubles for victory.

At the finishing line, Verstappen was quick to react to Norris' first-ever win, acknowledging him by giving him an applause.

Lando Norris ended the wait for his first-ever F1 race win, having come first in the Miami Grand Prix with a comfortable seven-second lead on second placed Max Verstappen.

It was a nerve-wracking last 10 laps for the Brit, who looked to finally claim a victory in his 110th race, and in doing so it was clear that it wasn't just McLaren fans rooting for Norris, as many drivers could be seen applauding him as they made their way over the finish line, most notably Max Verstappen.

Miami Grand Prix Report

It was a race to remember for McLaren's Lando Norris

The sixth race of the F1 season emanated from a very sunny Miami, where Max Verstappen was the odds-on favourite to win. No surprise there. Having already won four of the five races before Miami, racing fans have become accustomed to accepting the Dutchman is most likely to win, which is why moments like Carlos Sainz Jr's win in Australia are such big deals, although a DNF from the reigning champion did aid the Spaniard there.

However, this time round, there were no excuses, as a very competitive race took place. The current F1 World Drivers' Champion, Verstappen, instantly flew away from the pack and looked to dominate the whole race from first, but that wasn't to be the case as his own Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, almost took him out on the opening lap, something that opened the race up.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Miami GP was Lando Norris' 110th start in a Formula 1 race.

The race then took another twist as Verstappen collided with a bollard, which led to a Safety Car intervention, and the race started to open up again. With Lando Norris not having pitted yet, he bided his time and went at the opportune moment, ensuring he benefited from Verstappen's self-proclaimed "disaster" car, and a crash between Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen.

Lando had now recorded his fastest laps and saw his five-second lead on Verstappen turn into a seven-second lead in the final 10 laps, as the Brit secured his first-ever race win. Much to the delight of McLaren fans around the world, it was also evident just how beloved Norris is by the other drivers, as a very classy moment took place in the closing stages of the Miami GP.

Miami Grand Prix 2024 Top 5 Position Driver Car Points 1. Lando Norris McLaren 25 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15 4. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 12 5. Sergio Perez Red Bull 10

Verstappen & Hamilton React to Norris' Win

Both drivers were seen applauding the Brit straight after the race

Footage from inside Verstappen's Red Bull car showed the Dutch driver applauding at the cockpit where Norris was, signalling a huge moment of respect between someone who has experienced the joy of victory many times before. There is also footage of Lewis Hamilton doing the same thing, in what is another validating moment of respect for Norris, having a fellow Brit and the most successful F1 driver reach out and show love.

It speaks volumes to the respect these drivers have for one another, that in a moment where professional pride can bubble onto the surface, they put their pride aside to applaud a first-time winner in Lando Norris.

With the Miami GP marking the quarter mark of the F1 season, Verstappen still leads the standings with an impressive 136 points, 35 points ahead of second-placed Perez. For Lando, this victory has taken him up to fifth in the standings and with a trip to Italy next, the Brit will be hoping he continues this good form in Europe.