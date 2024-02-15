Highlights Max Verstappen's reaction to Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari has finally emerged.

Despite the Dutchman not speaking about the huge news directly, his reaction has been revealed by Red Bull team boss Helmut Marko.

Verstappen was said to be 'amused' by the announcement.

Shockwaves were sent through the world of Formula One earlier this month when it was announced that Lewis Hamilton would be leaving Mercedes and joining Ferrari to replace Carlos Sainz Jr.

Hamilton had signed a two-year deal at Mercedes just last year, which is set to expire at the end of 2025, however, he will spend just one more season with the Mercedes team before joining the Prancing Horse, pairing up with Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull's reaction to Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Helmut Marko has revealed how Max Verstappen reacted to the news

Although he hasn't reacted publicly to the news, or spoken about it himself, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has recently revealed Hamilton's biggest rival Max Verstappen's reaction to the news. In an interview with OE24, Marko said: "He was just amused."

Hamilton said the decision to join Ferrari was to fulfill a 'childhood dream' of his. Marko, however, thinks that the Mercedes decline over the last few years may have made the Brit's mind up for him: "That completely surprised me too. A sporting sensation, especially the timing. One wonders how this came about.

"Mercedes was overtaken by Ferrari in the second half of 2023, and McLaren was also faster. Maybe Hamilton noticed something that the outside world doesn't yet know. That doesn't change anything for us, except that I see it as weakening Mercedes. Whether it strengthens Ferrari remains to be seen. Overall, this has an incredible impact, right down to the stock market prices. It's great that something is happening.

"Normally, in a situation like this, your mind is already more focused on the new team. The current team cannot let him take part in any serious innovations because he would, of course, take them with him. The whole thing is excellent for sports, better than Netflix."

Hamilton was present for the Mercedes 2024 car launch

Hamilton was at the Mercedes launch of their new W15 challenger on Wednesday, and he described how it felt to return to their Brackley base, saying: "It's obviously been emotional. It's very surreal to be here given I came here in 2013, so 11 years with the team, starting my 12th, and it is such a privilege to work with a group of people where you see the work they're doing over winter.

Related Fernando Alonso exposes Lewis Hamilton for comments after joining Ferrari The Aston Martin driver isn't afraid to say how he really feels, and he's done it again when discussing the biggest move in Formula 1 history.

"We have gone through this process over the last couple of years. You see a car come together at the beginning of the year. It's the most exciting part of the season, really."

Hamilton wants to end his time at Mercedes on a high note, despite the challenges recently, continuing: "The learnings of the past two years have helped us find our direction. It's enabled us to find our north star. It's still going to be a work in progress, but we will face whatever challenges present themselves with our heads up with open minds, and work through diligently."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, meanwhile, has said that they needed to reinvent themselves if they are to have any chance of denying Verstappen a fourth successive drivers' title: "As the saying goes: when it stings, it sticks. I believe the previous two years were necessary for us to readjust, recalibrate, and reinvent ourselves in certain areas.

"No sports team has won every single championship they participated in. That is just a fact. I think we pushed the needle very far, but we also knew that there would be a time when things would become more challenging. And this is what happened in 2022 and 2023. But it also means that you are obliged to change without throwing away all the goodness already in the team. You want to keep the good parts and work on the things that you need to develop.

"That root-and-branch approach is never easy. But we've made progress and look forward to taking the next step with the W15. It won't be a linear path, but when we stumble, we will get back up and keep on climbing."