Highlights Fans were ecstatic as Max Verstappen suffered a rare DNF at the Australian Grand Prix, ending Red Bull's recent dominance.

The Mercedes duo, meanwhile, also faced setbacks, allowing Carlos Sainz Jr to secure the win for Ferrari in a surprising turn of events.

Despite his frustration, Verstappen remained calm after the race and is confident in his lead with plenty of races left this season.

A video posted on X shows Formula 1 fans reacting to Max Verstappen’s surprise DNF at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, and it's easy to see just how delighted they were with the outcome. The shocking result left fans sat trackside cheering, as the relentless Red Bull, who have proved unstoppable in recent times, suffered a rare blow during a race.

Red Bull’s star driver Verstappen had finished first in the opening two races of the 2024 season, alongside his teammate Sergio Perez, who placed second to him at both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Red Bull’s dominance once again this season seemed to be a foregone conclusion, until today, however, when the Dutchman had to retire early from the Australian Grand Prix due to serious and unusual mechanical difficulties.

Surprisingly, Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton also did not finish the race, with the former crashing dramatically on the final lap, leaving Carlos Sainz Jr to win the race for Ferrari.

With Sainz placing first, and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc coming second, the pair were able to capitalise on the considerable mishaps of this weekend’s race, putting a spanner in the works for Christian Horner’s seemingly flawless team.

Video: Max Verstappen's Woes met With Huge Cheers

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes in the opening laps of the race, when the back of Verstappen’s car began spilling out blue smoke. After reporting this urgently to his team, he continued regardless, determined to finish the race, and the smoke rapidly developed into flames coming from his rear right brake. Supporters of other teams were caught celebrating the difficulty, hopeful that Red Bull’s domination would consequently come to an end.

Max Verstappen Stayed Relatively Cool Afterwards

After the race, he said in an interview with Sky Sports: “The temperature (of the brake) it just kept increasing, it was like driving with the handbrake on,” and that the car was “weird to drive on some corners.” He went on to claim that it is “too early” to know the details of what went wrong during the race, but Red Bull’s mechanical team will be keen to resolve this significant problem before the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday the 7th of April.

The Dutchman was aiming for 10 Grand Prix wins in a row for the second time in his career, but unfortunately, this weekend’s momentous issue meant history repeated itself at the Australian Grand Prix, with the last time he received a DNF also being at the Australian GP back in 2022.

Despite being visibly frustrated with his early lead diminishing by four points, Verstappen seemed relatively relaxed and collected in his post-race interviews while talking about his result. His notable lead in previous races means he perhaps feels safe in the knowledge that he still has plenty of chances to redeem himself, with there still being 21 more races to go this season.