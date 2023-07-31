Highlights Max Verstappen's dominant performance in the Spa Grand Prix is impressing fans, but some find his team radio comment disrespectful to other drivers.

Verstappen's joke about doing pit stop training during the race reflects his and Red Bull's complete domination of the 2023 season.

While some fans see Verstappen's comment as arrogant, it highlights the lack of competitiveness in Formula 1 and raises concerns about the sport's popularity.

Max Verstappen delivered a rather crushing team radio message for rival teams and drivers during the Spa Grand Prix on Sunday, but it seems some Formula 1 fans are not feeling impressed by it, calling him 'disrespectful'.

The Dutchman once again took his place on the top step of the podium, with his victory in Belgium making it eight Grand Prix victories in a row.

The Red Bull driver overcame a five-place grid penalty on his way to the top step, eventually opening up a massive gap to his teammate Sergio Perez in second, crossing the line 22 seconds clear of the Mexican driver.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished off the podium in Belgium, but once again, all the chat is about Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Christian Horner's side also extended their record number of victories as they enjoyed a 13th straight triumphant success.

However, a lot of the talk over the Spa Grand Prix was quickly shifted to Verstappen's savage radio message to his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase that has gone viral on social media.

Lambiase said: “This tyre had reasonable degradation in the first stint. I’d ask you to use your head a bit more.”

The 25-year-old responded in a typical Verstappen way: “I could also push on and we do another stop? A little bit of pit stop training.”

Lambiase replied: “No. Not this time."

Of course, the comment made by Verstappen was in a jokey manner, but it seems like a fair few F1 fans aren't too impressed with what he had to say, claiming it's disrespectful to his fellow drivers.

The conversation summed the season up in its entirety really, capsulating the Dutchman and the team from Milton Keynes' domination of the 2023 season.

Verstappen's somewhat cheeky radio message once again left rivals Mercedes and Ferrari with even more to ponder over the summer break and how they'll stop the inevitability of a Red Bull victory at every Grand Prix.

Some fans were left unimpressed with Verstappen's comment, with one fan tweeting: "What a lack of sportsmanship. Huge damage to F1 this kind of attitude."

"He needs humbled. His arrogance is growing out of control," another Twitter user wrote.

Another fan wrote: "This is why I’m finding a hard time to find an iota of liking to Max. Funny trolling for his supporters, mildly insulting to the competition."

A portion of fans clearly took the radio message as a sign of a lack of respect from the Dutchman to the rest of the grid and his fellow competitors.

One more wrote: "What I don’t like about this, is the pure arrogance of it. He’s basically just mocking everyone else on the grid, which, in my opinion, shows a lack of respect for other drivers/teams."

Others, however, saw it as impressive, but outlines the lack of competitiveness that F1 has suffered from during the 2023 season.

"It is impressive, but it is not exciting," a fan commented.

While another joked: "This is supposed to be a sport btw."

The supreme dominance of Red Bull is to be admired, but for Formula One it could also be hindrance in the long run in terms of the popularity of the sport, which has built up over the last few years with the introduction of their Netflix series and the World Championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen back in 2021.