Highlights Max Verstappen was evidently bored during the Monaco GP, finishing in sixth and struggling to overtake on the tight circuit.

The early red flag negatively impacted the Dutchman's race strategy, leaving him frustrated with his finish.

Monaco's lack of overtaking opportunities and tyre management made the race unexciting for the Drivers' Championship leader.

Max Verstappen is so used to winning that any race he finishes outside the podium is a boring one for him. These races are a rare occasion. However, the recently concluded Monaco Grand Prix was one of those. The reigning world champion finished in sixth position and was apparently bored throughout the Grand Prix.

Verstappen had a frustrating qualifying session on Saturday, as the Red Bull driver found himself starting from sixth position. That is where he eventually finished the race as well as Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took the chequered flag from pole position. McLaren's Oscar Piastri came in second, while Leclerc's teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr, completed the podium in third spot.

Max Verstappen's Frustrations in Monaco

Despite an early red flag on lap 1, Verstappen wasn't able to capitalise. The crash involved the Dutchman's teammate Sergio Perez and both the Haas drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg. The red flag lasted for about 40 minutes after the crash before the race resumed.

Verstappen made his feelings about the race clear on his team radio as he told his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase: "F*** me, this is really boring. Should have brought my pillow." He then continued: "Did you fall asleep, anyone?" The Red Bull team appeared to share Verstappen's feelings, as they took to X for entertainment. They played a game of noughts and crosses with their junior team, Visa Cash App RB.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Max Verstappen has won 5 out of 8 races so far in the 2024 season.

Related Red Bull Reveal Cost of Fixing Sergio Perez' Car After Monaco GP Sergio Perez was involved in a huge crash at the Monaco GP, and Helmut Marko has now revealed how much it will cost the team.

What Verstappen Said After the Monaco GP

Verstappen was asked about his radio message after the race. The three-time world champion had a sarcastic response as he asked Sky Sports' reporter: "How was it for you?! I mean, we finished where we started, and the strategy was ruined by the red flag. We knew 77 laps on the hard tyre would be extremely tough. No workout whatsoever. Just really, really boring."

The Monaco circuit is notorious for its few overtaking zones, and once the drivers settled in after the early crash, Verstappen found it difficult to overtake the cars ahead, despite lapping three seconds faster than anyone else. This is the second time this season that he has finished outside the podium places after he recorded a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix top 5 Position Driver Team Time Points 1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2:23:15.554 25 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +7.152s 18 3. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari +7.585s 15 4. Lando Norris McLaren +8.650s 12 5. George Russell Mercedes +13.309s 10

Verstappen was understandably frustrated after the race, saying: "The red flag basically ruined it a bit, because then everyone had a free pit stop. Some, of course, like we did, had to then switch to the medium, and we knew that was going to be really hard to the end.

He further continued: "For us, there was a lot of management to the end and that didn’t really make it enjoyable... No one really wanted to stress their tyres too much, because you know you can’t pass around here, so [it was] not really exciting. It’s a bit of a shame."

After the conclusion of the Monaco Grand Prix, Verstappen's lead at the top of the Drivers' Championship has reduced to just 31 points, with Leclerc hot on his heels. The Dutch driver will hope to increase that gap at the next race on the 9th of June at the Canadian Grand Prix.