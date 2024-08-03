Highlights Max Whitlock narrowly missed out on a seventh Olympic medal, making Paris 2024 his first games without a podium finish.

Whitlock expressed pride in his career in the aftermath, as he finished as Britain's most successful gymnast.

The retired gymnast cherished the opportunity for his daughter to witness him compete at his final international event.

Great Britain's greatest ever male gymnast, Max Whitlock, gave an emotional interview after failing to capture a record extending seventh Olympic medal. In his final international event before his retirement, the 31-year-old posted an impressive score of 15.200 on the Pommel Horse.

However, in one of the highest scoring events in the competitions history, he was agonisingly pipped to a place on the podium by the American athlete who had been dubbed as the 'Olympic Superman,' Stephen Nedoroscik, who scored 15.300. Speaking to the BBC after the result was confirmed, Whitlock apologised as his emotions got the better of him while trying to hold back the tears.

Whitlock Proud of Historic Olympic Career

The retired star was happy his daughter got to see him compete

Reflecting on his performance, Whitlock explained that he was gutted not to finish his legendary career with a medal at his fourth games, but admitted that he was proud of what he had achieved during his career:

"It is very raw at the moment and I would have loved for it to end in a better way here in Paris. But I do not want anyone to look at the way I am feeling now and think that it is a reflection of my career, I am so proud standing here today. "It was a challenge getting here. I could have quit after Tokyo and I decided to come back. I think giving yourself a good shot, giving yourself the opportunity to go forward rather than quitting out of fear of failure.

"I am proud to be here. Of course I would have wanted for it to end better but my decision to come here was not based on the outcome. It was based on just being here at my fourth Olympics and to have that fourth Olympics in my journey. It is gutting and disappointing, of course it is, but I am proud. I am done now, I am not a gymnast any longer.

The former world champion then began to break down when asked about his young daugther seeing him compete at the event for the first time, something he said was always a dream of his:

"It's the proudest feeling. I have done this sport for 24 years and I have always said that I wanted to have children young so that my child can watch me compete."

The trailblazer also explained how honoured he was to be considered as a role model for the next generation of young gymnasts.

Max Whitlock's Olympic Legacy

Whitlock won three gold medals at the event

Paris 2024 marked the fourth appearance from Whitlock at the world's biggest sporting event. He first competed in 2012, winning a bronze medal in both the team event and also in the Pommel Horse, which would go on to become his specialty event. He would pick up his first golds four years later in Rio, becoming the Pommel Horse champion as well as the victor in the floor event.

Another bronze in the team competition also came the way of Whitlock that year, before a final gold medal at the delayed Tokyo games, also for the Pommel Horse.