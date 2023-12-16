Highlights Liverpool may look to sign a defender in the January transfer window as they seek to reinforce their defence due to injuries.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit discussing the likelihood of securing his signature to GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp has multiple injuries at the back at the moment which could force him to dip into the market during the winter window. However, in January, it's often difficult to do deals with clubs due to the fact that many sides don't want to lose a key player in the middle of the season. Club and his recruitment team will have to find an attainable option in January.

Lacroix is a player who has been linked with a move to Anfield, and he could be more of a realistic option than some of the other names being linked. Klopp has also discussed Liverpool potentially dipping into the market for a new defender, reiterating how difficult the January window is.

Klopp discusses January amid Lacroix to Anfield rumours

Klopp has been forced to utilise multiple different defenders so far this season, mainly due to injuries at Anfield. Joel Matip is the latest player to be sidelined and he could be out for an extended period due to rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. The former Schalke defender recently underwent surgery and is unlikely to be available until later in the season.

As a result, the Reds could look to dip into the transfer market to reinforce their defence. As previously mentioned, Klopp hasn't had a consistent partnership so far this campaign at the back, which can be extremely important when trying to win a Premier League title.

Liverpool's centre-back options Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Virgil van Dijk Joel Matip Joe Gomez Ibrahima Konate Starts 14 9 6 6 Minutes 1197 781 666 615 Stats according to FBref

It's understood that Liverpool could now target Wolfsburg defender Lacroix, who could be available for around £30m during the January transfer window. His current deal at the Bundesliga club is due to expire at the end of next season, meaning the German side may be forced to cash in over the next two transfer windows.

Liverpool boss Klopp has now discussed the prospect of bringing in a new central defender, reiterating how difficult it can be to do so, especially in the winter window...

“Everyone talks about us needing another player but they all cost money and they must be the right player. You tell me a club who wants to sell a top centre-half. Not a centre-half but a top centre-half."

The German manager later went on to confirm that he doesn't believe the Reds will secure the signature of a centre-back, but Liverpool are known for springing up surprises.

Jones has suggested that he's got all the markings of someone that Liverpool would probably go and try to sign during the January transfer window. The journalist adds that Lacroix is more of an attainable option than some of the other names we're seeing linked with a move to Anfield at the moment. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"He's got all the markings of someone that Liverpool would probably set out to sign at this moment. If you look at some of the other signings that they would potentially be linked with, I think Lacroix is probably a bit more attainable. So that makes a bit more sense. But we always have to consider with Liverpool and I say this every single transfer window, it seems now that they have that element of surprise to their transfer business that a lot of other teams don't have, they seem to be able to keep under wraps, deals that are opening up."

Liverpool have alternative targets

As Jones mentioned some of the other names being linked with a move to Anfield might be less attainable than the likes of Lacroix. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are scouting Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio. However, the Merseyside club are likely to face competition from Manchester United and they may have to wait until the January transfer window to make a move.

Football Insider have also claimed that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is a player that Liverpool have been linked with. However, the Eagles are unlikely to be willing to offload the England International in the middle of the season, so it could be an unrealistic target for the Reds