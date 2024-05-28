Highlights Maxi Kleber is questionable for Game 4, nearing a return for the NBA Finals.

Kleber's versatility adds depth to Dallas' lineup, especially against five-out offenses.

His shooting and defensive skills make the Mavericks more dangerous and versatile on both ends of the floor.

For Dallas Mavericks fans, this entire season has been a dream. The past two months have been even better, with the Mavericks exceeding all expectations to get just one win away from an unlikely NBA Finals berth after surviving the Western Conference bloodbath in impressive fashion.

Only one thing has given Dallas reason for concern: the gruesome shoulder injury to Maxi Kleber that looked to have cost him the rest of the playoffs. Well, even that injury seems to be going right for the Mavericks, as Kleber has been upgraded to questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, nearly guaranteeing a return for the NBA Finals.

Dallas has been doing just fine without their 32-year-old forward, going 11-4 in the playoffs behind the contributions of Dereck Lively, Daniel Gafford, and PJ Washington to makeup for Kleber's absence. However, adding him to the mix will only make Dallas more versatile and dangerous in the Finals, should they advance.

Kleber Is an Excellent Two-Way Forward

His versatility gives Dallas more options on both ends of the floor

As mentioned previously, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford have done an excellent job at the center position throughout these playoffs, but Kleber brings a unique skill set that allows Dallas to play a different style than the other players enable.

Kleber can play both the four in big lineups and the five in small lineups because of his elite versatility. The veteran forward is a high-level rim protector but can also switch onto ballhandlers on the perimeter, allowing the Mavericks to play him at the five against five-out offenses like the Boston Celtics.

Part of the Celtics' gameplan against Dallas would be to get Lively or Gafford switched onto one of their four scoring wings, and have Kristaps Porziņģis pop out to the three-point line. This action would be a nightmare for slower-footed bigs like Lively or Gafford to handle (Lively is quick as well, but not nearly as good on the perimeter), but Kleber is the perfect defender for a pick-and-pop.

Offensively, Kleber allows the Mavericks to play their own version of a five-out offense because of his ability to catch and shoot from the three-point line. He is a 35.7 percent career three-point shooter on 3.3 attempts per game, and has shooting experience in big playoff games.

Dallas has been thriving with a four-out style, with Lively or Gafford rolling to the rim as a lob threat. This vertical spacing has been extremely useful, but giving Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving the option to work in isolation with an empty paint and no rim protector is a very enticing plan.

It is unclear whether Kleber will be at full strength when he suits up again, but his presence could completely shift the Mavericks' ceiling. He will have over a week to continue rehabbing for Game 1 of the Finals, should Dallas close out the Minnesota Timberwolves.