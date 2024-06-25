Highlights Aston Villa and Chelsea both eyeing young striker Maximilian Beier.

Aston Villa now have concrete interest in Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, who is also a target for Chelsea, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

With interest in Jhon Duran during the summer transfer window, Villa could be in the market for a new centre-forward to provide cover and competition for Ollie Watkins. After qualifying for the Champions League, Unai Emery's side will be forced to bring in reinforcements before the new season.

Beier could now be a concrete option for the Midlands club, but they are likely to face some strong competition for his signature considering his reasonable release clause. With Watkins already at the club, Beier will have to consider how much game time he will receive.

Aston Villa Enter the Race for Beier

Chelsea are also keen

According to Sky Sports journalist Plettenberg, Aston Villa have concrete interest in Beier, along with Chelsea. Both sides have now gathered information about the 21-year-old striker in the last few days. The German international has a release clause of around £25m. As it stands, Beier is featuring for his country at Euro 2024.

Plettenberg has also confirmed that Manchester United are another side who are eyeing the talented youngster, with multiple Premier League clubs pushing to secure his signature.

Maximilian Beier Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 33 16 3 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0

Beier, described as 'sensational' by writer Zach Lowy, enjoyed an impressive season last time out and at the age of 21, he would be a signing not just for the future but also the present. He's already shown his capability in the Bundesliga, while his versatility could make him a useful option for many sides. Beier has featured on either wing as well as through the middle of attack.

Although Watkins is still only 28, Villa will need to plan for a time when he begins to decline or leaves the club. Adding a player of Beier's calibre and age who can move to Villa Park and develop alongside the England international would be a smart move.

A deal might be difficult to thrash out while Beier is competing with Germany at Euro 2024, especially with Julian Nagelsmann's side advancing into the next round. With a reasonable release clause in place, Hoffenheim will struggle to keep the player, but Villa will need to beat off strong competition.

Jhon Duran Interest Cools

Chelsea were keen

According to a report from the BBC, Chelsea were internally discussing the possibility of bringing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran to Stamford Bridge. The Blues were seeking some competition for Nicolas Jackson, with Armando Broja likely to be heading through the exit door.

It's now understood that Chelsea's interest in Duran has cooled due to the west London outfit having other striker targets in mind. Villa appeared to be willing to discuss a potential departure, so it will be interesting to see if another club enters the race.

