Highlights Leeds United could offload Maximilian Wober this summer after his loan to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.

With Wober excelling in the Bundesliga, a return to the Championship with Leeds might not be appealing for the 26-year-old.

Ben Jacobs suggests that Leeds might consider permanent offers for Wober.

Leeds United defender Maximilian Wober left the Yorkshire club on loan during the summer transfer window, joining Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that they could entertain permanent offers for him when he returns to Elland Road.

After the Whites were relegated to the Championship last campaign, a host of players headed through the exit door to ply their trade in a top league once again. Wober was among those to depart on loan for the 2023/2024 season, and the Yorkshire outfit will have a decision to make when he returns to the club in the summer.

If Leeds gain promotion back to the Premier League, then some of those who left on loan might be considering sticking around, but there's no guarantee Daniel Farke's side go up. Wober has been a regular in the Bundesliga this term, so playing in the Championship is unlikely to be of interest to the 26-year-old.

Leeds Could Offload Wober This Summer

Back in January 2023, Leeds secured the signature of Austrian defender Wober from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of £11m, as per Sky Sports. The 26-year-old linked up with Jesse Marsch once again having worked with the American manager at his former club. Little did Wober know, Marsch would head through the exit door just a few weeks later, while Leeds would also be relegated from the Premier League.

There's a good chance Wober wouldn't have signed on the dotted line at Elland Road had he known how the situation would play out, and he wasted no time seeking a departure when the summer transfer window opened in 2023. Reports have now suggested that Leeds would be open to a permanent sale for the Austrian international when he returns from his temporary deal at Monchengladbach.

Maximilian Wober vs Moncehbladbach squad - 2023/2024 stats Stats Wober Rank Starts 20 =4th Progressive Passes 106 1st Passes Into Final Third 83 1st Tackles 52 1st Interceptions 33 1st Clearances 98 2nd Aerial Duels Won 40 2nd Correct as of 15/03/2024

It's understood that Farke wants to remain loyal to the players in his current squad and Wober is unlikely to have an opportunity to break back into the side, whether they are promoted to the Premier League or not. The supporters at Elland Road might not want to see any of those who immediately sought a loan move when they were relegated returning to the club, after jumping ship at the first sign of trouble.

The likes of Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente, and Rasmus Kristensen also left on temporary transfers ahead of the current campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maximilian Wober has made more tackles and interceptions combined (85) than any other Borussia Monchengladbach player in the Bundesliga this season.

Related Leeds Have 'Strong Chance' of Signing Joe Rodon Permanently Leeds United could consider signing Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon at Elland Road this summer.

Ben Jacobs - Leeds Could Entertain Offers for Wober

Jacobs has suggested that Leeds could entertain offers for Wober when the summer transfer window opens for business later this year. The journalist adds that it could depend on the player, but he wouldn't be surprised to see him depart on a permanent deal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Yeah, they are cash strapped and obviously, Wober only joined leads for about £11m in January 2023. The loan deal expires, to my understanding, in June, and I'm not aware of an option or an obligation to buy. So the feeling is that Wober will return anyway, and then what's less clear is what Leeds' plan is from there. I think that it will depend on the player as well. But it wouldn't surprise me if Leeds entertain offers over the course of the summer, even though the player, as I say, only joined Leeds relatively recently."

Leeds Could Target Luca Netz

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are scouting Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz ahead of the summer transfer window. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal have also monitored the youngster at times throughout the season, but the Yorkshire outfit could make a move if they gain promotion to England's top flight.

The 20-year-old previously revealed that he rejected a transfer to Manchester City in order to continue developing at his current club, so he certainly doesn't have the mentality where he has to join one of the elite sides too early, which could give Leeds an advantage in the race.

It will be interesting to see whether Monchengladbach and Leeds could figure out a deal involving both Netz and Wober, if the former are interested in securing their loan defender on a permanent deal.

All stats courtest of FBref