Cornet's versatility, as he can play in multiple positions, makes him an attractive prospect for Palace.

Palace have agreed terms with West Ham for a potential loan move for Cornet, but the deal depends on West Ham finding a replacement forward.

Crystal Palace are showing an interest in signing West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles are now 'well-poised' to secure his signature before the deadline.

As we edge closer to the window closing, Palace are pushing to try and bring an additional forward to the club. Cornet, although primarily a winger, can also provide cover in a host of different positions. His versatility could make him an attractive prospect to Roy Hodgson and may be a key reason why the capital club are pushing.

Palace have agreed terms for Cornet

The Guardian journalist Ed Aarons has recently claimed that Palace have agreed terms with West Ham over a potential loan move for Cornet. However, any deal will hinge on whether the Hammers are able to sign a replacement. As it stands, David Moyes is yet to secure the signature of a new forward.

Maxwel Cornet's West Ham United career in numbers Stats Output Appearances 31 Minutes 914 Minutes per game 29.48 Goals 1 Assists 6 Yellow cards 1 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 31/01/2024

Cornet has struggled for game time since his move to the London Stadium, but it's to forget that West Ham paid £17.5m to prise him away from Burnley back in the summer transfer window of 2022. Cornet was a real threat for the Clarets and it was no surprise that he got a move to West Ham, it's just not worked out for him so far.

Dean Jones - Palace 'well-poised' to sign Cornet

Jones has suggested that Palace are now in a good position to secure the signing of Cornet before the window slams shut. The journalist adds that a deal could stay alive until the final hours before the deadline. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, there's still a possibility for Cornet to leave and so Crystal Palace have been in the conversation around that, and perhaps the most well-poised to actually go and do the deal. So there's still a possibility. It was spelt out pretty clearly that an attacker on loan was going to be a priority really, and you can see as soon as they suffer any sort of injury how blunt their attack becomes. So I think Palace will keep plugging along with this one towards the deadline and those links to Chuba Akpom and Cornet could well stay alive."

Palace fans wait for Wharton announcement

On 31st January, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Crystal Palace were preparing the contracts to sign Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers after he had completed his medical. Reporter Andy Bayes suggested earlier today (1st February) that a deal was close to collapsing last night, but it's now back on track with a move close to completion.

Palace fans will undoubtedly be refreshing their social media feeds in anticipation as they wait for the pending announcement.