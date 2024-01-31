Highlights Crystal Palace are considering a late January move to sign West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet on loan for the remainder of the season.

Cornet's versatility could make him a useful option for Palace, as he is capable of playing in various positions including full-back and behind the striker.

The potential deal for Cornet is complicated by his situation at West Ham, which depends on incoming and outgoing transfers at the club.

Crystal Palace are pushing to sign West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could be a complicated deal to get over the line.

A major area of concern for Palace fans this season has been the centre-forward role, but we're yet to see the Eagles dip into the market to bring in reinforcements in this position. Roy Hodgson and his recruitment team will have had other priorities, but they are one of a select few clubs in the Premier League who have splashed the cash in what has been a quiet January transfer window.

Adam Wharton looks set to be making the move to Selhurst Park, with Blackburn Rovers agreeing a fee of around £22.5m for the midfielder. The capital club have also confirmed the signing of Daniel Munoz, a 27-year-old right-back from Belgian side Genk. With improvements boxed off at the back with Wharton set to bolster the midfield, the focus could be on reinforcing the attack before the window slams shut.

Cornet an option for the Eagles

As per The Telegraph, Palace are considering a late January move for West Ham's Cornet. The Eagles are weighing up whether to make an approach to bring in the 27-year-old on loan for the remainder of the season. Cornet only signed for the Hammers last summer for a fee of just under £18m, but it's not worked out for him at the London Stadium.

Maxwel Cornet's West Ham United career in numbers Stats Output Appearances 31 Minutes 914 Minutes per game 29.48 Goals 1 Assists 6 Yellow cards 1 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 31/01/2024

At the end of December, journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham would be willing to listen to offers for Cornet in the January transfer window. The respected reporter also claimed that he's been wasting his time with the Hammers. However, Cornet was given a rare start in the Premier League due to injury and unavailability issues at the London Stadium, which could prevent Moyes from allowing him to depart before the window slams shut.

Said Benrahma is edging closer to completing a loan move to French side Lyon, meaning Moyes is going to be left heavily short of options in attack. This could throw a real spanner in the works for Cornet if he's hoping to depart for more regular first-team football. His versatility could make him a useful option for Hodgson, not just in attack. The Ivorian international is capable of playing at full-back, behind the striker, and has even led the line at times in his career.

Dean Jones - Palace looking into Cornet deal

Jones has suggested that Palace are looking into a deal for Cornet before the window closes, but it's a slightly complicated situation on West Ham's end. A move could depend on incoming or outgoings at the London Stadium. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Palace started the month looking for a striker on loan and opportunities have been hard to come by. They haven’t closed the door but have become more open to other solutions that can boost their attacking selection options. Cornet is one of those but it’s hard to say it will happen at this stage even though they are looking into it. The main thing it is slightly complicated by is his situation at West Ham and that will depend on whether other outgoings and incomings allow him to move."

Palace considering centre-forward options

As Jones mentioned, the Eagles were looking to prioritise bringing in a striker at the beginning of January but have been unable to get any deals over the line. As we edge closer to the deadline, a striker arriving through the door would appear unlikely, but Hodgson and his recruitment team look as though they're still pushing to secure the signature of a centre-forward.

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, Palace are one of the sides who are considering a late move for Ajax forward Chuba Akpom, alongside Everton and Luton Town. The report claims that a temporary departure from the Dutch club is more likely than a permanent deal, and he's no stranger to playing in England. The 28-year-old moved to Holland from Middlesbrough in the summer.