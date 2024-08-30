Maxwel Cornet's loan move from West Ham United to Southampton is in doubt, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The winger started just one Premier League game for the Hammers last season, and is yet to feature this campaign. Thus, the Ivorian has been looking for an escape route from the London Stadium, with Southampton emerging as suitors today.

A temporary switch to St. Mary's was said to be agreed upon, despite an attempted hijacking from Crystal Palace, with Russell Martin eager to acquire the player to bolster his squad. However, Steinberg has revealed that the deal now appears to be in jeopardy.

Cornet to Southampton in doubt

The former Burnley man is looking for more game time

Having signed for the Irons in the summer of 2022 from Burnley, Cornet had expected to feature prominently in East London. However, having spent two years at the club, the Ivory Coast inernational has made just 21 Premier League appearances, with just three of those from the start.

Seeking a more prominent role elsewhere, Southampton swooped in late in this window to agree a loan move for the player. However, writing on X, reporter Steinberg has revealed that the transfer may now not come to fruition:

Soler Completes West Ham Medical

The PSG man is joining on loan

While the Irons may not ultimately ship Cornet to Southampton, the club are expected to complete the signing of Carlos Soler. The Spanish midfielder has completed a medical ahead of the move, joining from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan, with no buy option said to be included in the deal.

Having started just 12 Ligue 1 games last season, Soler was eager to leave the Parc des Princes and work with his compatriot, Lopetegui, at the London Stadium. Expected to partner Guido Rodriguez in the middle of the park for West Ham, the 27-year-old will become the club's tenth addition this summer.