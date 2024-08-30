Crystal Palace and Southampton have both been linked with West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet in recent hours, but despite reports that the Eagles are ready to hijack a deal, the player is still likely to end up at St Mary's, according to Fabrizio Romano on X.

The Ivorian was reported over the last few days to be set for a move to The Saints, but reports later in the transfer window have also seen the winger linked with a move to Selhurst Park instead, but Romano has now squashed those rumours by stating he is still set for his Southampton move.

Cornet played a bit-part role at West Ham last season, starting just one Premier League match, and is due to link up with Russell Martin's side today.

Cornet Still set for Saints

The 27-year-old will be loaned to the coast today

Though reports have broken in the last few hours linking Maxwel Cornet to a new corner of London in Crystal Palace, Fabrizio Romano has stated that there will be no interruption to the move taking him to Southampton on loan for the season.

The transfer specialist tweeted earlier today, reporting that Cornet was still expected to make his move for the season to the South Coast, further bolstering Southampton's attacking options as they aim to beat the drop this season.

Saints Target Aboukhlal

Another winger may be St. Mary's bound today

Another wide option who may be set for a Southampton move today is Toulouse winger Zakaria Aboukhlal.

The Saints reportedly staked an interest in the 24-year-old Moroccan a few days ago, but no concrete offer has been made as of yet.

Southampton are seeking a number of signings on deadline day today, and may still make a stab at Aboukhlal even after completing a move for the aforementioned Cornet.

Aboukhlal is valued at around £9m, with injuries limiting him to just nine Ligue 1 starts last season.