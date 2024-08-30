Maxwel Cornet is closing rapidly on a move to Southampton today, with the Ivorian making his way to the south coast to complete a medical before embarking on a season-long loan from West Ham United, according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam on X.

Despite late interest from Crystal Palace, who failed in their attempts to hijack the deal, Cornet is set to make his way to St. Mary's in the coming hours to complete his move, with the club pushing hard to complete a season-long loan from The Hammers.

Cornet, 27, started just one Premier League game under David Moyes last season, and is set to search for regular minutes by way of Russell Martin's men.

Cornet Nears Saints Switch

The Ivorian is set to join Southampton today

Maxwel Cornet is nearing a temporary exit door from the London Stadium today, and is currently traveling to Southampton to complete a medical, which will preceed the 27-year-old's transfer on a season-long loan from West Ham.

The club had been pushing to bring reinforcement to the attacking flanks at St. Mary's over the course of the window, having brought Ben Brereton Diaz in following his eye-catching loan at Sheffield United last season.

Now, though, it appears they are closing in on their new man for the season, with Cornet to arrive in Southampton and finalise his medical in the coming hours.

Saints Beat Away Palace Hijack Attempt

The Eagles attempted to interrupt the move

Crystal Palace's late attempts to steal Cornet's attention away from Southampton have eventually proved unsuccessful, with Fabrizio Romano reporting earlier today that the Ivorian was remaining set on a Saints move.

Palace had been hoping to bring in extra width to their side following the departure of star winger Michael Olise in the early stages of summer, but Southampton have vigilantly beaten them to the punch, with Cornet expected to finalise his move before the 11pm deadline tonight.