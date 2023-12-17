Highlights West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet has struggled to make an impact and has asked to leave the club.

Despite West Ham's investment in Cornet, he has barely been utilized and has had limited playing time.

Cornet's lack of minutes and exclusion from recent matches suggest that David Moyes does not believe he is needed, and a departure may be on the horizon.

West Ham United winger Maxwel Cornet has struggled to make an impact since arriving at the London Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed his 'bizarre' situation with GIVEMESPORT, claiming that he asked to leave in the summer transfer window.

Cornet moved to the Hammers for a fee of just under £18m from Burnley back in 2022, per Sky Sports. It's been a difficult period for the versatile midfielder and he's failed to become a regular under David Moyes. West Ham invested a reasonably significant amount of money to bring him to the club, but he's barely been utilised.

With the Hammers competing in Europe, Cornet may have expected to play more regularly, but it's not quite worked out for him so far. It looked like he could have departed in the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Maxwel Cornet was close to leaving West Ham

Cornet, who is earning £65k-a-week at West Ham, was a target for Everton during the summer transfer window. According to MailOnline, the Toffees opened talks over a deal for the Ivory Coast international but a move failed to come to fruition. The report claims that West Ham were looking to sign Filip Kostic from Juventus, but were unable to get a deal over the line. As a result, Cornet remained at the club after the deadline.

Maxwel Cornet stats - all competitions Stats Output Matches played 6 Starts 1 Minutes 121 Goals 0 Assists 0 Stats according to FBref

Journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Cornet's move to the London Stadium hasn't worked out, and there won't be many West Ham fans who disagree, considering his lack of game time. Reports have now suggested that the Hammers would be willing to allow Cornet to depart for around £6m, significantly less than the fee they paid for him just over a year ago.

Although Moyes could do with keeping as much squad depth as possible heading into the second half of the season, Cornet will undoubtedly be disappointed with his lack of minutes and could push for a departure. Cornet was recently left out of the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur earlier in December and according to reports, he wasn't injured or suffering from an illness, hinting that Moyes simply didn't believe he was needed.

In hindsight, it might have been slightly unfair for West Ham to keep Cornet at the club in the summer and not find him a move. With just 121 minutes in all competitions, his career is stagnating at the moment and needs to try and rebuild himself elsewhere.

Jones has suggested that West Ham signing Cornet is one of the most 'bizarre Premier League storylines' at the moment. The journalist adds that the former Burnley man isn't getting a look in, and he's previously asked to leave West Ham and it would be interesting to hear his version of events to discover what's gone wrong for the Ivory Coast international. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's one of the most bizarre Premier League storylines really at the moment. The guy does not get a look in. I don't know what's happened but I'm quite looking forward to him leaving so we can find out his version of events and how this has actually unravelled. He doesn't fit in, he asked to leave West Ham. And I just hope that they manage to find a way to make it happen this time around because it should have happened in the summer. Extremely disappointing for all parties. But the bottom line is we need to find out why this has gone so wrong."

Cornet is not the only player who could depart

Cornet is going through a similar situation at the London Stadium to another player - Danny Ings. The former Southampton striker can't seem to get a run in the side no matter what, even with Michail Antonio out injured. Moyes has often preferred to play Jarrod Bowen in an unfamiliar centre-forward role than give Ings an opportunity to impress on the regular.

During the summer transfer window, Football Insider claimed that the Hammers were willing to offload Ings, but a move failed to materialise, similar to Cornet. Brown has now told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect West Ham to stand in his way ahead of the winter window, so it looks like both Ings and Corner could be heading through the exit door.