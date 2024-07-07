Highlights Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Maxwell's friendship began in Amsterdam in 2001, when both were young players at Ajax.

Despite their different personalities, the two formed a strong bond, with Maxwell supporting Ibrahimovic during a difficult financial period.

The pair went on to play together at four clubs, winning ten titles, and remain close friends even after their football careers.

Given his prestige within elite football's upper echelons, as well as his outspoken nature upon being so, it may be hard for some to imagine Zlatan Ibrahimovic being unaccustomed to the sport's highest level. However, there is one team-mate who knows the Swedish icon better than any other and before the adoration of the masses.

With 325 appearances together, across four different teams, Brazilian left-back Maxwell must have a plethora of intriguing stories. In this article, GIVEMESPORT looks way back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's early career, why he's in debt to a man who he calls a "teddy bear", and the key moments from the pair's iconic companionship.

Chalk and Cheese

Zlatan and Maxwell first met at Ajax

This story begins in Amsterdam in 2001. Ajax, of course already renowned for their youth academy, had cast their net once again across the globe and picked up more hot prospects for the future. In this particular summer transfer window, a young Maxwell arrived from Brazil and a fine stint at Cruzeiro. His move was seemingly natural progression, yet the humble defender didn't see it that way on his arrival that June. "I am happy and surprised by this transfer," he said. " A few weeks ago I was not considering a transition to Europe at all. I'm now starting to get used to the idea that I will soon play for Ajax."

Although self-assured, Maxwell's calm and likable nature was clear for all to see. This was a young South American who could now test himself at the highest level. His attitude was quite the contrary to the following month's arrival. After an infamous alleged rejection of Arsenal, where a young Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned down Arsene Wenger's approach for a trial at the Premier League club, Ajax swept up on the Gunners' mess and bought the gangly striker from Malmo.

A deal was agreed in March, and the player arrived in July. If Maxwell was humble and softly spoken, then Ibrahimovic made enough noise for the both of them. Speaking of that missed chance in North London, he reminisced:

"Arsene Wenger asked me to have a trial with Arsenal when I was 17. I turned it down. Zlatan doesn't do auditions."

A Friendship Blooms

Duo strike it off in Amsterdam

That self-belief and confidence was what inspired some truly iconic moments in his storied career. However, at the very beginning, belief wasn't exactly paying the bills. Alongside being described as that aforementioned “teddy bear”, Ibrahimovic has called Maxwell the “greatest guy in the world”. In an interview with Goal, the Brazilian revealed why, harking back to the early days in the Netherlands:

"He never stops talking to me about this situation, even today. He mentioned that he was without money for some time and he needed some support. "My house was there, but I had only one room, so he had to stay on the floor. But Zlatan was a very humble person and didn’t mind. “We were young, just 18 or 19 and completely alone in Amsterdam. He came from Sweden, I came from Brazil. "I learned my English with and through him, so much so, in fact, that my daughter says I speak exactly like uncle Zlatan!"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Maxwell's Partnership Games Played Together 325 Points Per Game 2.24 Goal Combinations 17 First Game Together Ajax 1-1 Roda 19.08.01 Last Game Together Marseille 2-4 PSG 21.05.16

Connection on and off the Pitch

The pair remained close throughout their careers

While these off-pitch groundings at Ajax helped both the youngsters prevail in a foreign city, it also forged a lifetime connection. Maxwell and Ibrahimovic went on to play alongside each other at four different clubs, with Ajax, Inter, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, where with the latter - the pair were crucial cogs in taking the Parisian club from newly-moneyed venture to the most dominant side in France. Along the way, ten honours have been won between the two.

Such was the connection, Maxwell is Ibrahimovic's most played-with team-mate and the statistics are quite the read. Out of a shared 325 games, the side that have had both Ibra and Maxwell have won 221, drawn 66, and lost just 38 games. In that time too, the pair's team have averaged 2.24 points per game and combined for 17 joint goal participations.

Offering further insight to the (on the face of it) egocentric Swede, it seems fitting to end on more Maxwell quotes:

"His image does not conform to reality. Our characters are different, but he's a simple man, with a sense of family and he does not pretend, like me. Like him, I hate people who are fake, superficial." "It started with him as a friend and today he's like a brother to me. The friendship we have began when we were young single guys but today continues with our families and where the family members are also friends. So it's a friendship which will certainly remain after football."

Statistics via Transfermarkt, Interview from Goal via AllFootball app, Daily Mail.