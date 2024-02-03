Highlights Ron Rivera emerged as a possible replacement for Dan Quinn as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator.

Rivera's head coaching experience and success as a defensive coordinator make him an intriguing choice.

The Cowboys' defense has some standout players, offering an attractive opportunity for a new coordinator.

With the departure of Dan Quinn to the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys now find themselves in the market for a defensive coordinator.

In what would be a true Freaky Friday moment, multiple sources, including NFL Network's Ian Rappaport, say former Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has emerged as a possible Quinn replacement.

Rivera was fired by the Commanders after this year’s 4-13 record, concluding what could charitably be described as a very bumpy tenure in Washington. He made only one playoff appearance in his four seasons in D.C. and finished with a 26-40-1 record.

It was a spectacular fall from 2015 when he led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 record and a trip to the Super Bowl. The Panthers finished over .500 only one time after that (11-5, 2017) and he was let go with four games left in the 2019 season.

However, despite those recent head coaching struggles, Rivera still offers a wealth of experience if he's willing to take a step down and handle a coordinator role.

As a coordinator, Rivera's defenses have consistently trended upward

Rivera-led defenses have improved and ranked among the best in the NFL

Rivera has been quoted as saying it would not be difficult for him to return to a coordinator's role, a position with which he is quite familiar. He was the San Diego Chargers' defensive coordinator from 2008-2010 after previously serving as the team's linebackers coach in 2007.

Prior to that, he was the DC for the Chicago Bears from 2004-2006, a tenure during which they made a Super Bowl 41 appearance. In his initial season with the Bears, his defense finished 21st in the league in total defense and 13th in scoring defense. In just his second year in Chicago, the Bears finished second and first in those categories, respectively. In fact, the Bears' 202 points allowed in 2005 are the seventh-fewest in the NFL over the last four decades.

His 2010 Chargers finished 1st in total defense as well. In his six seasons as a defensive coordinator (and one as linebackers coach), his teams finished in the top five in the league points allowed three times.

Rivera Coordinated Defense Ranks Team (Year) Points/Game Yards/Game Bears (2004) 20.7 (13th) 336.9 (21st) Bears (2005) 12.6 (1st) 281.8 (2nd) Bears (2006) 15.9 (3rd) 294.1 (5th) Chargers (2008) 21.7 (15th) 349.9 (25th) Chargers (2009) 20.0 (11th) 327.0 (16th) Chargers (2010) 20.1 (10th) 271.6 (1st)

Over his six seasons as a DC, his teams allowed an average of 107 rushing yards and 194 yards passing yards per game. Each of those numbers is significantly below the league average over the same period. In fact, 194 yards per game allowed through the air would have been good for fourth best in the much more pass-happy NFL of 2023.

For Cowboys and McCarthy, head coaching experience matters

Dallas generally works with DCs that have prior head coaching experience

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Head coaching experience is another factor that could weigh in Rivera’s favor: it’s been ten years since the Cowboys had a defensive coordinator without head coaching experience (Monte Kiffin, 2013).

Mike McCarthy, whose return as head coach of the Cowboys in 2024 has been a topic for hot debate, hasn’t worked with a DC without head coaching experience since 2008. It also doesn’t hurt that Rivera's most recent spell came in the NFC East with the Commanders, so he should be very familiar with the division rival Cowboys' personnel by now.

Rivera's struggles as a head coach wouldn't seem to be an impediment to the Cowboys, either. Quinn went 14-23 in his final three seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn's predecessor, Mike Nolan, coached the San Francisco 49rs to a 23-41 record from 2005-2008. Rod Marinelli had the job before that and had a 10-38 record at the helm of the Detroit Lions from 2006-2008.

Dan Quinn will be a hard act to follow

Quinn's defenses were consistently ranked among the league's best

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn’s departure is a tough loss for the Cowboys despite his defense's awful effort in one of Dallas' roughest playoff losses in recent memory this year against the Green Bay Packers. In his first two years as DC, in 2021 and 2022, the Cowboys gave up the seventh- and sixth-fewest points in the league, respectively. That ranking improved to fifth in 2023.

It didn’t hurt that the Cowboys’ defense has some true studs. Pro Bowl selections DaRon Bland, who led the league with nine interceptions (five of which were returned for touchdowns, a new league record), and Micah Parsons, who joined Reggie White as the only players in over 40 years to record 13 sacks in each of their first three seasons, are stand-outs. Whomever the Cowboys choose will definitely have some pretty sharp tools in the shed.

The Commanders pass defense was truly atrocious in 2023. They gave up the most passing touchdowns in the league, with 39, allowed the highest passer rating to their opponents, at a whopping 105.7, and they gave up the most yards through the air, with 4,457.

All this said, it seems as though Rivera is a dark horse candidate. Most of the chatter around the league seems to indicate that Joe Whitt Jr., the Cowboys’ secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator, has the inside track on the gig. But it's important to note that outside of the 2015 Super Bowl run, almost all of Rivera's success has been as a defensive coordinator rather than a head coach.

And let’s face it, it's been a while since someone could credibly say that Washington's roster was stocked with talent the way Dallas' is. To be a great jockey, you have to have a great horse, and the Commanders never gave Rivera a quality stable of talent.

Add to that the internal dysfunction that has hounded that organization for most of the last decade and one can see that whomever the coach of the Commanders was, he was not exactly set up for success. Given a decent hand to play, “Riverboat” Ron Rivera makes for an intriguing choice for the Cowboys' next defensive coordinator.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.