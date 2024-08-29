The Mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, has taken to social media to voice his concerns about the future of football after seeing the changes to the Carabao Cup third round draw.

The draw for the third round took place following the games on Wednesday evening, with all of this week's winners joined by the seven English teams competing in Europe this year: Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, due to a rule change, six of the seven teams competing in Europe this year - all those aforementioned with the exception of Chelsea - could not be drawn against each other whereas they could have been in recent years.

That is because the third round fixtures are due to take place over two weeks (W/C September 16 and 23), with fixtures in the Champions League (W/C September 16) and Europa League (W/C September 23) also scheduled during this time. And so, to ensure there is no fixture clashes, teams competing in either competition were not allowed to draw each other.

Mayor of Manchester Slams the Carabao Cup Changes

Ahead of the draw, the six teams involved in the Champions League or Europa League took part in a pre-draw to decide if they were at home or away in the third round. Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester, was not impressed at all after seeing a graphic of the pre-draw circulate on social media. Taking to X, he wrote: "I worry about where English football is heading."

He wasn't the only football fans to express their disapproval. Replying to Burnham, @HamImages said: 'You’re right to worry. It’s a disgrace.' @UpperGwladysBlu wrote: 'Clubs in European competition should not be in that seasons League Cup. As simple as that. There is simply no way to maintain the competition integrity by fiddling the draw.'

Another football fans to express their annoyance was @CherylSwanick, who commented: 'Either the draw is the same for everyone or the European clubs don’t enter. Seeding clubs is crazy.' While @paul17godfrey said: 'This is what the death of football looks like. Very much a closed shop like the American team sports.'

The Carabao Cup Third Round Draw in Full

Manchester United and Arsenal draw League One opposition

The four teams competing in either the Champions League or Europa League this season to be given home round ties were Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United. Reigning champions Liverpool have been given the toughest test, drawing West Ham United.

Man City will face Watford, who have made a flying start to their Championship campaign, while Man City and Arsenal will face League One opponents in the form of Bolton and Barnsley respectively.

Aston Villa will make the trip to Wycombe, while Tottenham will face last year's FA Cup semi-finalists, Coventry City. Elsewhere, AFC Wimbledon, who knocked out Ipswich earlier this week, have been rewarded with another big tie as they host Newcastle United, while Chelsea will host Barrow, one of just three League Two teams left in the draw.