Have you ever wondered what your favourite boxers are worth?

Well, a video posted to the website Reddit has answered that question.

The 53-second clip breaks down the richest boxers in the world, to which Floyd 'Money' Mayweather is unsurprisingly on top with an eye-watering $450 million net worth.

Who are the richest boxers in the sport's history?

The 46-year-old officially retired from the sport of boxing back in 2017, having never suffered a professional loss in the ring. However, the Michigan-born fighter has donned the gloves again in recent years, competing in exhibition matches that no doubt netted him a hefty purse.

Recently he stepped into the ring with Deji (brother of famous YouTuber KSI) and reports indicate that Mayweather made $10 million guaranteed from that fight alone.

Second on the list is former heavyweight champion George Foreman, who has a surprising $300 million net worth. And while some of this is obviously from his successful in-ring career, he also is the spokesperson for the aptly named George Foreman Grill, which has sold over 100 million units worldwide.

His entrepreneurship and lending his name to the product reportedly net Foreman $138 million back in 1999.

The richest active boxer is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who has a worth of $180 million, and his most recent trilogy bout with Gennady Golovkin earned him a cool $5 million.

With Canelo only being 32 years old, it's likely that his career has a long way to go before being over, giving him ample time to double, or maybe even triple what he's worth.

British superstars Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury also make an appearance further down the list, with a worth of $80 million and $65 million respectively.

Fury is currently in negotiations with fighter Oleksandr Usyk (who isn't on the list) to have a mega heavyweight clash where he would take 70% of the fight purse.

The deal has been agreed by the Usyk camp, but on one condition; that Fury donates £1 million to supporting the Ukraine crisis.

Their bout is set to take place on the 29th of April, if it does indeed happen, but negotiations have seemingly stalled proceedings, and has put the potential fight in serious jeopardy.

Video: The richest boxers in history

Should the fight take place, it will most likely see Fury move up the list, potentially even leapfrogging Joshua in the net worth rankings.