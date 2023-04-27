A list of boxing’s earnings per punch has been released, and it makes for fascinating viewing.

Betsperts have published a list of boxers and the amount they earn per punch, calculating how much they made from fights and how many punches they threw. They have used boxing information since 2010 and the list covers fights that have over one million buys worldwide.

Manny Pacquiao is the man with the most punches landed since 2010. However, he only finds himself in seventh place on the list for money earned per punch, earning just over £96,000 for every punch he landed.

The highest placed Brit on the list is not Tyson Fury, who finds himself in 22nd, earning £36,909 per punch. It is in fact Anthony Joshua who leads the way for the British boxers, earning a staggering £208,743 for each one of his 443 punches landed since 2010.

What boxer has earned the most money per punch since 2010?

Unsurprisingly, Floyd Mayweather Jr has earned the most money across the 13 years, just under £450 million, nearly double that of anybody else. He has also earned the most per punch, cashing in nearly £240,000 every time he hits the opponent.

‘Money’ Mayweather has a 50-0-0 record and has fought Pacquiao and Conor McGregor. Interestingly, McGregor finds himself second in the list after his one and only fight against the American, taking away £225,160 per punch he landed on his opponent that day.

The other three fighters who have earned over £100,000 per punch are Mike Tyson (£124.3k), Wladimir Klitschko (£115.2k) and Alexander Povetkin (£106.3k).

Victor Ortiz has landed the least punches in the top 25, with only 26 landed, earning £64,084 for each one, putting him 12th on the list.

Deontay Wilder finds himself in 14th place, even after his three major clashes with Fury, earning £63,173 per punch.

Andy Ruiz Jr, who beat Joshua back in 2019 in one of the greatest shocks in boxing history, is 17th, earning £52,775 per punch landed.

The top 25 highest-paid boxers per punch since 2010

1st - Floyd Mayweather - £239,358

2nd - Conor McGregor - £225,160

3rd - Anthony Joshua - £208,743

4th - Mike Tyson - £124,342

5th - Wladimir Klitschko - £115,215

6th - Alexander Povetkin - £106,352

7th - Manny Pacquiao - £96,785

8th - Caleb Plant - £82,484

9th - Roy Jones Jr. - £67,548

10th - Joseph Parker - £65,987

11th - Canelo Alvarez - £65,446

12th - Victor Ortiz - £64,084

13th - Amir Khan - £63,387

14th - Deontay Wilder - £63,173

15th - Shane Mosley - £56,155

16th - Adrien Broner - £53,403

17th - Andy Ruiz Jr. - £52,775

18th - Andre Ward - £52,068

19th - Juan Manuel Marquez - £41,290

20th - Andre Berto - £40,149

21st - Miguel Cotto - £39,369

22nd - Tyson Fury - £36,909

23rd - Luis Ortiz - £35,704

24th - Danny Garcia - £35,602

25th - Mikey Garcia - £33,324