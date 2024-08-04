Highlights Manchester United are closing in on a double move for De Ligt & Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, with confidence that a deal will be sealed.

Manchester United are hopeful that they can get a double move over the line for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich - and according to Fabrizio Romano, there is growing confidence that a deal can be done, with the Red Devils now 'expected' to clinch a double deal for the Dutch-born duo.

De Ligt and Mazraoui missed out on Bundesliga medals last season, with Bayer Leverkusen breaking the 11-year stronghold of the title from the Bavarian outfit - and with Thomas Tuchel leaving as a result, there has been a slight rebuild under Vincent Kompany. That could see the duo depart, and Romano has stated that there is growing confidence of a deal being done.

Romano: Man Utd "Really Confident" on Double Deal

The Red Devils are eager to add defensive recruits

Speaking on his 'Here We Go' podcast on Sunday afternoon, Romano focused primarily on De Ligt only wanting a move to United.

Noussair Mazraoui's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 =16th Assists 3 =9th Tackles Per Game 1.7 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.90 9th

But with a move for Mazraoui also on the horizon, the journalist stated that United were confident at getting both deals over the line. He said:

"Manchester United are really confident on this story. For Matthijs de Ligt, they need time. It was already clear - this is why De Ligt agreed on personal terms with United in June. Already it was the third week of June, but then it's taking time because Manchester United need some outgoing in order to proceed on the market. "But the conversation continues with Bayern with the players' side, because the same agent - Rafaela Pimenta - represents Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, with both players expected to join Manchester United this summer. "Manchester United are still confident, and are sending very good messages to the players - both Mazraoui and De Ligt - with confidence to get the deal done. "With Bayern, there is still no agreement because Bayern want €50million guaranteed for De Ligt and something around €20m for Mazraoui. So a package of €70m, but Manchester United want to pay less than this. So the conversation is ongoing, but with confidence that De Ligt is only waiting for Manchester United."

United Need to Avenge Injury Crisis

The Red Devils already have defenders out of action

With Leny Yoro picking up a long-term injury for United in their pre-season tour of the USA, a new centre-back is certainly imperative as we sit within two weeks of the new season. Harry Maguire has also had injury woes, and so it leaves just Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans as the three to choose from in confidence, especially having sold Willy Kambwala to Villarreal and youngster Will Fish picking an injury up in pre-season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mazraoui and De Ligt were both in the Ajax team that agonisingly lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

That being said, De Ligt would be a definite starter for the club alongside either Yoro or Martinez once he comes in. The Dutchman has won trophies everywhere he has been, with league titles at Ajax, Juventus and Bayern Munich, and there are very little layers in the United squad who have as much title-winning experience across the continent as he does.

One such player is Mazraoui, with the Moroccan having had a similar career trajectory to his former Ajax teammate - and their nous could be key in propelling United up the table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-08-24.