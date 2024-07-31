Highlights Noussair Mazraoui is close to joining Manchester United from Bayern Munich.

Mazraoui is keen on leaving Bayern, with club giving the 'green light' for transfer.

Deal depends on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's move to West Ham, which means Mazraoui could then join Old Trafford.

Noussair Mazraoui's move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United is edging ever closer after the two clubs reportedly agreed on terms for the Moroccan international - and Fabrizio Romano has delivered a Wednesday update on the move, with the defender still keen on an exit and Bayern thought to have given the 'green light' for a transfer.

Joining from Ajax two seasons ago, the Netherlands-born star had excelled in Amsterdam before making the switch to Germany; though just 38 league appearances from a possible 68 has seen him play a bit-part role at the Allianz Arena. United, meanwhile, are in the hunt for another right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to join West Ham United - and that has seen Mazraoui keep his sights set on a move to Old Trafford, according to Romano.

Romano: Mazraoui 'Still Wants' Man Utd

The defender could have a new lease of life at Old Trafford

The report from Romano on X (formerly Twitter) states that Mazraoui's presence within the Munich squad hasn't changed, with the consensus being that he wants to join United in the coming weeks.

Bayern have been informed of the Moroccan's desire to depart the club after failing to nail down a first-team spot in Bavaria, and with personal terms being agreed, the former Ajax star is open to a move, with Bayern 'giving the green light' to any departure.

Any deal will still depend on a move for Wan-Bissaka, who will be joining West Ham if all goes well - which incidentally, was the move that Mazraoui was originally going to make before the deal fell apart. That has allowed him to put himself in the hat for a move to Old Trafford and it's a case of waiting for other obstacles before the deal can get over the line.