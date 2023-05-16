Real Madrid are reportedly keen on bolstering their formidable squad with three more world-class names this summer.

Los Blancos are already among the best club sides on the planet and are the current holders of the Champions League.

But despite boasting a plethora of world-class names, Carlo Ancelotti looks to be keen to add even more quality.

Indeed, according to Sky Sports, Madrid are interested in signing Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies in time for next season.

Here's a look at these three rumoured deals and how Los Blancos could line up for the 2023/24 season.

Could Madrid tempt Mbappe?

Mbappe signed a mega-money contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The new contract is broken down as a two-year deal, with the option of extending for another year if desired.

That means the Frenchman is entering the final year of his deal and will be available to sign for other teams on a pre-contract in January if he does not trigger his extension clause.

It means that the forward may end up being available for cheaper than you might think, given the risk of PSG losing him for free next year.

Bellingham deal edging closer

Madrid look to be winning the race to sign Bellingham at present.

The English midfielder is said to have made his mind up and favours a move to Spain over the Premier League.

According to 90mins: "The 19-year-old’s representatives have spoken to each of the main contenders while Dortmund themselves had their own pitch for Bellingham to extend his contract with the club before moving at a later date.

"However, Bellingham informed Real of his decision to join them at the start of May via Juni Calafat, the club’s chief scout and driving force behind the signings of Fede Valverde, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo."

Real Madrid want Davies

Eduardo Camavinga has slotted in expertly at left-back for Madrid this year.

But the Frenchman is still better suited to playing in central midfield and Ancelotti could, therefore, do with a new signing to play on the left.

As per Sky Sports, Real Madrid have a "long-standing interest" in the Canadian international and are keen to bring him to the Bernabeu.

However, the 22-year-old has been described as "unsellable" and his current contract with Bayern Munich does not expire until 2025.

How Real Madrid could line up in 2023/24

If Mbappe, Bellingham and Davies do all join then Madrid will be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Thibaut Courtois will remain in goal, with a potential back four of Davies, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal.

Luka Modric is reportedly set to be close to agreeing a contract renewal and will undoubtedly still start in midfield if that's the case.

Either side of him would be Bellingham and then one of Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni or Toni Kroos.

All three are world-class players, but we've opted for Camavinga in our predicted starting XI.

As for Madrid's front three, a trio of Vinicius, Mbappe and Karim Benzema would surely prove to be almost unstoppable.

At this stage, none of these three alleged deals are 100 per cent finalised, but if they do come to fruition, then other teams had better watch out.