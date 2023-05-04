Olivier Giroud has named the 'Best XI of players he's shared the pitch with' and it's brimming with world-class names.

Giroud's career has often gone under the radar, but the Frenchman has been part of some fantastic sides over the years and has had his fair share of individual success as well.

The striker is France's all-time top goalscorer and was part of the side that won the 2018 World Cup.

Giroud has also won silverware in France, Italy and in England during his nine-year spell in the Premier League.

It's no surprise, therefore, that the forward has had some truly stellar teammates.

Speaking on CBS' Morning Footy show, the AC Milan star was asked to pick 11 of his teammates from throughout his career and combine them into a 'Best XI.'

And while the team itself is incredible, there are also some surprising omissions.

Olivier Giroud's 'Best XI' of teammates

Goalkeeper and defence: Mike Maignan, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Lucas and Theo Hernandez

Giroud's goalkeeper choice is somewhat unexpected. Instead of picking former World Cup-winning French skipper Hugo Lloris, he opted for AC Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan.

"Hugo Lloris was also really good, but Mike [Maignan] is unbelievable," he stressed.

As for the defence, Giroud opted for a back three, though he actually named four players.

That's because, though it might be cheating, the Frenchman named brothers Theo and Lucas Hernandez in his side.

"They are brothers, they are the same," he joked. "I couldn't pick between them. I love their mentality.

Giroud had little doubt when it came to the other two spots – naming Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger in his lineup from his time at Chelsea.

On Rudiger, he said: "He is the toughest in training. Always aggressive, sometimes a bit dirty."

As for Silva, Giroud stated that the Brazilian had the ultimate "winners mentality."

Midfield: N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Frank Ribery, Mesut Ozil

The first thing to note here is that Giroud chose renowned forward Antoine Griezmann as his central midfielder.

The Atletico Madrid star played this role magnificently for France in Qatar last year and Giroud was evidently impressed.

However, it's no shock to see N'Golo Kante lining up next to Griezmann. Giroud has played with the midfielder for both Chelsea and France.

Ex-Bayern Munich legend Frank Ribery was the next on Giroud's teamsheet, with the Frenchman describing the winger as "technically amazing", as well as having "pace, power and skills."

Giroud also named Real Madrid's Eden Hazard on the other wing and revealed he had a great understanding with the Belgian while at Chelsea.

The final midfielder Giroud named was none other than the now-retired Mesut Ozil.

"When he wanted you to score, you always scored," the striker emphasised.

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe

When it came to the strikers, Giroud was only ever going to pick two names.

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema was picked to lead the line, alongside 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe.

Giroud was hilariously asked by one presenter which of the two would come off if he was to sub himself on, to which he simply responded: "One of the two strikers."

Check out Giroud's team below:

VIDEO: Olivier Giroud names his 'Best XI' of teammates

Who didn't make Giroud's team?

Though Giroud's team is incredible on paper, there was no room for many top stars.

Indeed, French teammates Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba both missed out.

Similarly, ex-Arsenal players Santi Cazorla and Alexis Sanchez failed to make the cut.

But despite these absentees, we're pretty sure Giroud's XI would give any team a run for their money.