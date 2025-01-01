Kylian Mbappe is one of the hottest commodities in world football right now, and has been since he made his senior debut for Monaco at the age of 16 in 2015. He very quickly became a goal machine, with Paris Saint-Germain not hesitating in snapping him up for a mere £153.3 million.

Part of a star-studded Parisian outfit that featured the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi before his move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, Mbappe has been fortunate enough to play alongside some of the world's best players. He has even played alongside Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema for France, and was also part of a very talented French side that won the 2018 World Cup, which featured the likes of Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann.

Despite having played alongside such big stars, though, there is one player whom Mbappe wishes he had suited up alongside - Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe Wishes He Could Have Played Alongside Ronaldo

'It's going to be very difficult now'

Mbappe hasn't been coy about Ronaldo being his idol growing up - having posters of him on his walls - and followed in his GOAT's footsteps by securing a dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window. But, speaking ahead of what was his fifth career meeting with the Portuguese star in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, a match in which France progressed after defeating Portugal on penalties, Mbappe was adamant that he wants to forge his own path with Los Blancos.

“Everyone knows just how much I admire Cristiano Ronaldo as a player. Over time, I have been lucky to brush shoulders with him, to get to know and have a chat with him. We are still in contact. He is always helping me — he keeps up with what is going on in my life, and he gives me tips... I think that he is one of kind. There is only one Cristiano Ronaldo, there will only ever be one. I am following my own path. My dream of playing at Real Madrid is coming a reality. I hope that I will also be able to [make a] mark [on] football, but I am not going to write the next chapter of Cristiano Ronaldo’s story. I hope I will be able to be one of a kind at Real Madrid and be completely different.”

In his career, Mbappe has played against his idol five times, totalling 454 minutes, two of which came at club level, and the other three coming on the international stage.

But when speaking to BeIN Sports, via GOAL, the 26-year-old admitted that he wishes he had played alongside Ronaldo, despite having already had arguably one of another of the world's best ever players as a teammate in Messi when playing for PSG. However, he is aware that it may never happen with Ronaldo nearing the end of his stellar career.

I’ve played with great players: Lionel Messi, Neymar, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Paul] Pogba, [Karim] Benzema... It would have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s going to be very difficult now, but I was lucky enough to play against him, a legend of the sport.

Mbappe shared the field with the now-Inter Miami star 67 times, and together they racked up 34 joint goal participations. During his time with Paris, he also lit up the pitch with Neymar, with the two combining for 54 joint goal participations in 136 outings together. For his country, Mbappe has found the most success with Griezmann, with the two playing 79 times together and combining for nine-goal participations.

Start to Life in Spain

He is Madrid's leading scorer heading into the new year

Having left PSG as the club's all-time leading scorer with 256 goals scored in just a seven-year tenure, there was a certain weight of expectation placed upon the 26-year-old's shoulders before he even pulled on the white shirt of Madrid.

But joining a team that had just come off the back of a season in which they claimed the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy, Mbappe didn't have to go into the side and be the number one player like he became at PSG, even with Messi and Neymar on the team.

So far, he has made 23 appearances for his new team, in which he has scored 13 times and provided three assists. Two of those goals have come in European competition, which saw him become the fourth-fastest player to reach 50 goals in Champions League history, doing so in just 79 outings.

Heading into 2025, Mbappe is the third-highest scorer in La Liga, having registered 10 goals, and sits behind Robert Lewandowski (16) and Raphinha (11) - both rivals, Barcelona. However, the Frenchman's goal conversion percentage is just 14 percent, the second-lowest of the league's 25 highest scorers, with only Lamine Yamal's nine percent goal conversion percentage being lower, with him registering five goals in his first 16 outings.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe - Career Statistics Statistic Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Club Country Club Country Appearances 1032 216 407 86 Goals 775 135 304 48 Assists 241 45 130 35

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 01/01/2025.