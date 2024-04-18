Highlights Kylian Mbappe is said to have enraged Barcelona's players and staff with a comment made in the tunnel after PSG's Champions League win.

Sixty people were involved but nobody is reported to have been hurt in the incident.

PSG will face Borussia Dortmund in the semi-finals, with the winner meeting Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final at Wembley.

Kylian Mbappe is reported to have triggered a mass brawl inside the tunnel following Paris Saint-Germain's win over Barcelona in the Champions League. Mbappe scored the decisive goals in the tie, as Les Parisiens recorded a 6-4 aggregate victory in Catalonia.

After leaving the pitch at full-time, Mbappe is reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo to have shouted: "This is football and it is on the field where we have to talk". That comment supposedly enraged Barcelona's staff and players, who are reported to have tried to fight Mbappe as a result.

Sixty people are said to have become involved in the incident in Barcelona's temporary Montjuic home although no injuries were reported in the aftermath of the fracas, which followed a fiery quarter-final encounter.

How Barcelona helped PSG turn tie around

Hosts were in pole position before imploding

Barcelona looked to have put themselves in the box seat to progress when they went 1-0 up on the night and 4-2 up on aggregate through Raphinha's first-half goal, but the match was turned on it's head by Ronald Araujo's dismissal before the half-hour mark.

Araujo was the last man for Barcelona when he hauled down PSG's Bradley Barcola, earning himself a straight red card, and Blaugrana boss Xavi was also given his marching orders in the second half with the scores level at 4-4 on aggregate.

Mbappe put PSG ahead on aggregate from the penalty spot just past the hour mark before making sure of the victory in the 89th minute. The 2018 World Cup winner wasn't the only villain in the stadium on the night, with former Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele, a scorer in both legs, on the receiving end of jeers from the home supporters. Dembele was captured by the TV cameras grinning broadly as he was replaced late on in proceedings.

Mbappe 'dreams' of Champions League win before exit

Forward is leaving PSG at the end of the season

Mbappe, meanwhile, was questioned over whether he could reverse his decision to leave PSG at the end of the season in the wake of their progression to the last four but said no. Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid at the end of the season and could face his potential new club in the Champions League final, with Madrid due to meet Bayern Munich next and PSG facing Borussia Dortmund.

"I have the dream of winning the Champions League for Paris," Mbappe told reporters. "I'm proud to be at PSG since the first day. It's not because there are good times and bad times that my pride takes a hit.

"The pride of playing for this club, of representing the club of the capital of my country, it's something special for me who grew up there. To experience an evening like this one as a Parisian, it's great. We have one more step to go before we reach the final in Wembley, so we need to stay calm."