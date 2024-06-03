Highlights Bryan Mbuemo is linked with a summer switch to Liverpool

The French winger is open for a career change and wants to play in 'the biggest competitions'.

Tottenham and Newcastle are also interested in the 24-year-old.

Liverpool are interested in signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbuemo, and he ‘might be a good fit’ for the Reds, journalist Dean Jones tells GIVEMESPORT.

Multiple Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old’s situation this summer after Mbuemo admitted in an interview that it might be time for a career move soon.

Since the Bees achieved Premier League promotion in 2021, the Cameroonian striker has been a key player for Thomas Frank in top-flight battles.

In Ivan Toney’s absence last campaign, Mbuemo took over the leading role in attack for Brentford and accumulated 15 goal contributions in 25 Premier League outings.

The Bees could reportedly demand a fee worth £50million for the winger, who joined from Troyes in 2019 and has shown signs of improvement every season.

Scouts Consider Him ‘Better’ Than Toney

Brentford’s second top-scorer in the Premier League this season, Mbuemo, who has 'incredible' work-rate according to Thomas Frank, was sidelined for over three months after sustaining an ankle injury.

After his return in March, he soon bounced back to creating chances and goals for the Bees. Jones tells GMS that his form deserves attention from top clubs like Liverpool:

“He has spent a lot of time in Ivan Toney’s shadow and it’s really been underplayed just how good he has been, so links to a club like Liverpool are actually well deserved – even if slightly surprising at first. “Toney is the player that has been talked up for a major move and that may well still happen but Mbuemo is considered a better player by a lot of scouts and his numbers were pretty good considering he also had an injury for three months.”

According to recent reports, Liverpool may face competition for Mbuemo’s signature from Tottenham and Newcastle, who are aware of the Frenchman’s desire for a new challenge.

The talented winger recently said he ‘would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs’ in an interview with L’Equipe.

Bryan Mbuemo Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 25 9 6 EFL Cup 2 0 0

Mbuemo Compared to Sadio Mane

Deemed ‘Good Fit’ for Liverpool

Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool are keen to make new signings this summer to bolster the squad ahead of the new campaign, and Mbuemo could blend in well with the team, Jones tells GMS:

“He is only 24 but has very good technical ability and I can see how he might be a good fit for the way Liverpool are building the squad. “I can imagine how stepping his game up another level would be possible and actually might not be too dissimilar to when Sadio Mane joined from Southampton.”

Mane, who went on to play six seasons at Liverpool, joined the Reds in 2016 after two impressive seasons at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-06-24.