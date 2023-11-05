Highlights Christian McCaffrey and Lenny Moore share an unrivaled versatility, excelling in multiple aspects of offensive football and outperforming their competition.

Both McCaffrey and Moore share a record for scoring a touchdown in 17 consecutive games, a feat unmatched by any other player in NFL history.

Despite his impressive numbers, McCaffrey humbly attributes his success to his team and remains focused on the goal of winning games rather than personal achievements.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey made history, matching Lenny Moore’s 60-year-old record of 17 consecutive games scoring a touchdown. Ironically, the Hall of Fame Baltimore Colt Moore represents the earliest blueprint for a McCaffrey-like player.

Over 12 spectacular seasons, Moore ran between the tackles, caught passes out of the backfield, and even spread out wide. He’s also the only player to record 40+ rushing and 40+ receiving touchdowns. Here’s how the two historical anomalies of Christian McCaffrey and Lenny Moore, plus their records, compare.

Read more: Breaking down the 49ers' insane D-Line after Chase Young trade

Unrivaled versatility

When diving into the histories of McCaffrey and Moore, their shared talents as unusually versatile players pops out immediately. They both not only excelled at multiple aspects of offensive football but stood head and shoulders above the singularly skilled competition.

Everyone gushes about CMC’s ability to spread out and run real routes while dusting linebackers in the process. When offensive guru Kyle Shanahan acquired McCaffrey, he detailed how his versatility would stress defenses:

We don't have any backs who can't do stuff in the pass game, but we just added a back who excels in the pass game. So it does add more there. It gives you another option(…) It's nice to have a big threat at halfback there, where you feel like a WILL linebacker or an outside linebacker or safety are going to have a tough time guarding him. And defenses think that too when they watch tape.

Moore obviously played in a completely different era. These poor guys wore helmets that looked more at home in the Roman Coliseum than on a football field. Nevertheless, Moore’s ability to play everywhere stood out. Moore also spoke about the importance of his versatility.

(The) kind of ball that we played was good enough for us to be in any era because we did multi-things. We were multiple ball players. We weren't just tied into just one area. I was on the kickoff team, kickoff return team. I was on the punt team; I was on the punt return team. I was an offensive running back; I was an offensive wide receiver. I was also on the prevent defense. I was the deep safety. I was the fifth defensive back at the corner. So that's the way it was in those days.

Whether it’s McCaffrey leaving today’s fleet-footed linebackers in his wake or Moore being able to contribute positively to his team's success from literally all over the field, both of these incredibly skilled offensive weapons changed the game.

Record setters

The NFL goes all the way back to 1920. And over all those decades, Moore and McCaffrey rank as the only two players to find pay dirt over 17 consecutive games, come hell or high water. Both players also stretched their records over two seasons, including do-or-die playoff games.

The consistency to accomplish that beggars belief. The list of other unbelievable talents who graced the hallowed grounds of the National Football League but failed to equal that historic number makes Moore and MacCaffrey’s accomplishments all the more impressive.

Span Player Consecutive Games with TD 1963-1964 Lenny Moore 17 2022-2023 Christian McCaffrey 17 1982-1983 John Riggins 15 1974-19754 O.J. Simpson 15 1995 Emmitt Smith 14

Jim Brown, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice, and LaDainian Tomlinson all failed to get within even five games of the record. It speaks to many extraordinary aspects of Moore and McCaffrey's play style, but principally their abilities to strain defenses in numerous ways. Stop one phase of their game; it doesn’t matter. There’s always another one coming.

Record-breaking MVP?

Since McCaffrey’s arrival in San Francisco, he’s totaled an outrageous 1,398 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing in 18 regular season games. That alone would be a fantastic season for most guys. However, he also tacked on 70 receptions for 756 yards and another eight touchdowns receiving for good measure.

Despite all the hoopla surrounding his achievement, McCaffrey himself has kept a low profile, preferring baseball’s “don’t talk during a no-hitter" approach.

Anytime you score, it's a team score. O-line out there blocking, receivers blocking, quarterback has got to get you the ball. So, win as a team, lose as a team, score as a team, all that. We just got to keep it going. I try not to talk about it. Yeah, just not talk about it. Keep it rolling.

The last time a non-quarterback won the league’s MVP was Adrian Peterson in 2012. Could CMC buck that seemingly undeniable trend of QB MVPs? While the Niners have shown themselves to be far from infallible, their starting running back hasn't done so yet. If CMC keeps it rolling, we may see a running back win MVP even as everyone debates their value in today’s NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Breaking down all 6 performances from A.J. Brown's record-breaking run