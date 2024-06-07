Highlights Mike McDaniel is hammering home the Dolphins's playoff drought directly to the players.

McDaniel wants an emphasis on reality and confronting their problems head-on.

McDaniel acknowledges challenges & pressures entering his third season with the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not shying away from the elephant in the room.

The Dolphins haven't won an NFL playoff game in 23 seasons, and McDaniel said (via NFL.com), that he doesn't want his players to ignore it.

You get what you emphasize. Well, why not find ways to emphasize finishing in everything you do? Obsess about it. Why not have for half the offseason, you're trying to have staff meetings at different times during the day. I had every staff meeting I put at like 7:24 or 3:24 or 5:24—the number 24. To you guys, it means nothing. That's how many years it's been since the organization has won a playoff game. We are going to hear about that come playoff time. You think? So to me, you do that to empower guys to know what's coming. To understand it, to not run from it.

The Dolphins lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 26-7 in an icy Wild Card round this past January, thus, extending the longest playoff-win drought in the NFL.

McDaniel wants the team to take reality head-on, which includes accountability.

Longest Active Playoff Win Droughts Team Drought Losses Last Playoff Win Miami Dolphins* 23 years 6 2000 WC Las Vegas Raiders* 21 years 3 2002 AFCCG Washington Commanders 18 years 5 2005 WC Chicago Bears 13 years 3 2010 DIV New York Jets* 13 years 1 2010 DIV Arizona Cardinals 8 years 2 2015 DIV Carolina Panthers* 8 years 2 2015 NFCCG Denver Broncos 8 years 0 SB 50 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 years 5 2016 DIV Atlanta Falcons 6 years 1 2017 WC *Indicates Franchise Record Drought

McDaniels Has High Expectations For The Dolphins

What started as a hot season fizzled away in 2023

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

McDaniel doesn't sound like a big believer in ignoring outside noise. If there is a problem, he wants to acknowledge it and find a way to fix it.

Narratives are based upon past and hedging opinions moving forward. So, to me, I think it's important to get in front of that and know what's coming for players that are going to experience it directly and then leaning into that. I think it's hilarious to say, 'Now that you have pressure on you,' in this business for the reason of, are you blindfolded with earplugs in? Like dude, it's achieve now or watch out. Well, it's the same thing in regards to, 'Hey, things have happened.'

McDaniel and the Dolphins started an impressive 6-2 last season, only to fade once the winter hit, finishing the year 5-4.

Those two things—the last two seasons—the seasons have ended a certain way, and about 30 to 40 percent of the team were part of it. The other portion of the team wasn't. But what can we learn from all of this and how do we adjust what we do now to hedge our bet then and little things? You take—whether it's a game or we need to finish the season better.

The team lost a handful of notable players to free agency, including linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, cornerback Xavien Howard, guard Robert Hunt, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

With a competitive AFC and Aaron Rodgers returning to the New York Jets, the road to the playoffs will only be more difficult in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Since 2001, the Dolphins are 0-6 in the playoffs. That six-game run of futility is also the longest active playoff losing streak.

McDaniel enters his third season with the Dolphins, and job security is something he does not take for granted. Much like how he wants his players to take the challenge head-on, he is not balking from the pressure that comes with the job.

When I got hired, I said it in like my first team meeting—i was 22 years old at the time. Just because yeah, you don't hire someone for moderate success or failure or anything. You hire them to win and I know we have to do that. Nothing has really changed. I don't feel pressure that way, because I feel enough pressure having the job in general. I don't need any—there's not any more to. You're hired for a reason, and you understand that, and you're trying to help be a part, facilitate and be a part of a team that can succeed in the failures of the previous 22 or 24 seasons. I knew what I was signing up for with this job.

As far as American sports, only the MLB's Cincinnati Reds have a longer playoff-win drought (28). The Dolphins will need to put in a full 17-gamer to prove they can withstand the marathon that is the NFL season, because January will always be cold in the AFC, and they will need to find a way to stay hot entering the postseason.

How about a number one seed?

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.