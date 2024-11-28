The winner of the upcoming super match in golf between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will receive a unique prize that could become increasingly valuable as time goes on.

The TV battle, which airs on TNT from Las Vegas, pits two of the hottest stars on the PGA Tour, against two athletes who have shaken things up in the breakaway sports league LIV Golf. It airs in Las Vegas, and is the ninth iteration of an event that puts the world's best golfers, or sports stars, against one another.

Traditionally, the winner of the match receives an extraordinary amount of cash. This year, the stakes are different.

Related Scottie Scheffler Reveals His Handicap For Golf on a Normal Course Scottie Scheffler revealed his handicap for golf on a normal course, and it's ridiculous.

Scheffler & McIlroy vs DeChambeau vs Koepka Winner to Receive Unique Prize

Close

According to a report in Crypto.news, the match in Las Vegas has a new sponsor — Crypto.com — who will put up the prize money in its native cryptocurrency, Cronos, rather than dollars.

Cryptocurrency has re-entered the mainstream media of late because of a pump related to crypto-friendly Donald Trump winning the US Presidential election earlier in November. Cronos, or CRO, has rallied 141% in the last month alone, meaning a $10,000 investment at the start of November would be worth $24,100 at the time of writing (28th of November). It is unclear if the winner would be able to convert CRO for a crypto with a larger market cap like Bitcoin, or Ethereum, or be obliged to hold onto the CRO for a certain amount of time.

According to the report, the CRO would be worth millions of dollars in fiat.

"This marks the first instance of a major sports competition offering a prize purse entirely in cryptocurrency," the report said.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marzalek said the prize money in CRO demonstrates "the potential of cryptocurrency to reshape the sports and entertainment industries."

Crypto.com, a trading platform, has worked its way into sports before. Most notably, it secured the naming rights of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, having succeeded STAPLES Center. Additionally, the platform has had partnerships with the UFC, Formula 1, and FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in September when the PGA vs LIV match was confirmed, McIlroy said, according to Golf Week: "I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December.

"This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again."