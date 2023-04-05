The 2023 Masters is upon us this Easter weekend as the finest players in the world of golf descend on Augusta National.

It's the greatest competition inside the sport and one of the most iconic tournaments outside of it, bringing in fans that perhaps don't regularly watch each weekend on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Those that have, though, will have seen an incredible battle lately for the world number 1 spot between reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm.

The Masters 2023 favourites

All three go into this year's tournament in fine form and are rightly seen as the bookies' favourites for the green jacket at the end of the competition on Sunday, though of course there are plenty of other brilliant players all in with a fine chance of taking victory themselves.

Of the three highest-ranked players in the world, though, who can be considered the best if they are all bang on form - as they will need to be to win this weekend?

'Beef' Johnston's verdict on the best player in the world right now

GIVEMESPORT, in association with OLBG, asked Andrew 'Beef' Johnston for his exclusive verdict:

"It's so difficult to choose between them because they're all so good in their own right.

"What I would say about Rory is that if he's really on it, then you have to fancy him.

"I think you'd have to go with him because of how good he is, but you can never rule out Jon Rahm and obviously Scottie Scheffler has been doing some amazing things over the past year.

"There are so many good golfers out there now, it isn't like the Tiger era where there's such a gap between him and the rest.

"It's so tight to choose between the three of them currently, but if I had to choose one of them, then it would be Rory.

"It's good to see though because in all sports you want to see that competition.

"The more people you have competing for that top spot and competing for the tournaments, then the better viewing it is.

"It's the same as any sport, in tennis you have that era of Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Andy Murray.

"When you do have that, and you see these epic battles then it just adds to the entertainment and the drama.

"Could you imagine the three of them coming down the back nine on Sunday at Augusta?

"It would be amazing to watch, so I hope it's something we continue to see, this battle between three great players."