Chelsea's decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week has seen a plethora of managers linked with the Stamford Bridge club - none more so than Kieran McKenna, with Ipswich Town's adored boss being massively linked with the Blues over the past few days. But that could be scuppered with the Tractor Boys pulling out all the stops to keep their boss - after reports suggested that Ipswich have offered McKenna a new contract that would quadruple his wages.

McKenna is the flavour of the month in managerial circles, having lead Ipswich to two consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League - ending a 23-year hiatus for the club away from the top-flight. Known for their attacking style, the Suffolk-based outfit blew opponents away by scoring the most goals in the Championship with 92 strikes and their fitness, prowess in the final third and never-say-die attitude carried them over the line in the most unlikely of scenarios.

That has seen Chelsea take an interest in McKenna - but their move could be scuppered with Ipswich offering him incredible money.

The report by The Sun states that Ipswich have offered McKenna a huge new deal to remain as manager at Portman Road with Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton all circling over his signature by making enquiries.

The Tractor Boys board are desperately fighting to keep hold of their prodigal manager, offering a £5million-per-year contract that would quadruple his wages for another four years - though it still may not be enough to Ipswich to keep him at the club.

Ipswich Town's Championship statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 2nd Losses 6 1st Shots Per Game 15.6 1st Possession Average 52.9% 7th Goals Scored 92 1st xG 80.22 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23/05/2024

Chelsea have been in the frame for him, according to various reports, after they parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday evening - and if McKenna doesn’t sign a new contract at the Suffolk club, they may well see him depart for Stamford Bridge with Pochettino leaving in surprise circumstances.

Ipswich have been prepared to throw money at McKenna as they believe he is their best chance of survival, though any departure to Chelsea would see them start at square one.

It’s hard to tell just how much of a success McKenna would be if he was to move to Chelsea. The Northern Irishman has been highly regarded since his Manchester United days, where he was in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff at Old Trafford, but it’s only been the past two seasons where he has properly shot to stardom after two nigh-on perfect campaigns.

Registering 195 points across two seasons in two different divisions is unheard of, and having been described by current Ipswich star Wes Burns as "incredible", he deserves huge credit for his work - but at the same time, the step up to the Premier League is vast, never mind a move to Chelsea.

Vincent Kompany, another young manager who aced the Championship, learned that the hard way last season with Burnley acquiring just 24 points - and whilst the Belgian appears destined for Bayern Munich, it hasn’t changed Burnley’s fortunes as they have suffered relegation at the first time of asking.

Chelsea have rarely gone for managers who have managed in the Championship in the past, though Frank Lampard offers a decent guideline as to how McKenna could fare. Lampard was sacked just 18 months into his role at Stamford Bridge despite finishing as runners-up in the FA Cup and securing fourth in the Premier League.

Chelsea did have a stronger squad back then, and so McKenna would be lauded for finishing in the Champions League spots; though with the job he has done in the EFL, it’s arguable that he is a better manager than Lampard and would find the step up easier.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-05-24.