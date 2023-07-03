McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has given his thoughts on the upgrades the team ran at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The MCL60 of Lando Norris had a swathe of new parts on it at the weekend, with the team also looking to bring more to Silverstone next time out.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen 'has potential' to break big Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton F1 record

They certainly made a positive step forwards, too, with Norris finishing, after time penalties were applied, in fourth place - one up from the fifth position he secured when crossing the line.

A strong weekend no doubt, and Stella was obviously pleased with the result - though he also called for prudence at the same time:

"I think the most encouraging thing is that we could see that the performance that we saw on new tyres in qualifying sessions is now possible to repeat in continuous laps," said Stella, "which was the situation in which we were struggling the most in the past.

"Here, it looks like we were a little better in terms of preserving grip on the tyres. But still, you saw that we needed to go on the harder compound, like some of the cars around us were on medium, so I think there's still some more to do in terms of being able to use the softer compounds without degrading the tyres too much.

"I think now, after having done many sessions, we could say that the upgrades seem to have made a bit of a difference, which is positive.

"I think we have to be prudent. I would say had it been a sunny day, with a hot track, I think it would have been more difficult for us so we have to be prudent. But clearly even looking at the comparison between the two [McLaren] cars, we have definitely more competitiveness with the new upgrades."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton calls for significant F1 rule change For fans of McLaren the result that Norris got would have really given them some cheer after what has been a difficult at times season so far.

The British team are determined to get back to the very top of the tree in F1, though of course they have many steps in front of them to do that.

Even so, being able to mix it back towards the front of the grid at the weekend was naturally a good step, and they'll hope for even more success with the next batch of upgrades they bring to Silverstone.