Scott McTominay has quickly become Scotland's most important player with his knack of scoring goals in key games for the Tartan Army - which was the case once again on Sunday evening, as his opener pushed Steve Clarke's men all the way until the end against Portugal, as they eventually suffered a last-minute 2-1 loss in Lisbon. And that has seen him show Manchester United exactly what they are missing out on after selling him to Napoli earlier in the window.

However, United fans could be looking on in disdain at what could've been had they not sold him to the Serie A giants. Having been at Old Trafford for 22 years, McTominay became an important part of United's side by having a knack to come up with goals in important games and moments - and that has been the case for the Scottish national side for the past two years, with another strong performance in the capital showing the love that the nation has for the former United star.

Man Utd Could Regret Letting McTominay Leave

Scottish publications have showered the star with praise

Indeed, Scottish media have been waxing lyrical over their national hero - with some outlets calling him 'Scotland's best player' and being 'blessed' to call upon the Lancaster-born star's talents.

Scott McTominay's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 6th Goals 7 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.4 6th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 4th Match rating 6.71 9th

The Edinburgh Evening News kick-started proceedings with an in-depth review of his performance in Lisbon, stating:

"10 goals in 12 competitive outings in dark blue for the talismanic midfielder. Peeled away from his marker to guide a free header from McLean's cross into the net for the opener. Stung the keeper's palms with a long-range strike in the second half and saw another effort well blocked in the closing stages."

The Daily Record went a step further with their praise, stating that McTominay was Scotland's 'best player' once again - with his 10th goal in just 17 games in total ranking him way up their list of important stars. They wrote:

"Regularly looks like Scotland's best player and he was up there again last night. Scored 11th goal for his country with a bullet header to put us ahead."

The Herald then showered the Napoli star with praise, stating that Scotland are 'blessed' to call upon the midfielder for their national team after yet another goal when it mattered. More strong praise for the midfielder read:

"He's just an enigma for the national team. He headed in his 10th goal from his last 17 appearances in Scotland colours, arriving cleverly at the back post to beat Diogo Costa. We are blessed to call on such talent!"

And The Scotsman wrapped up the grandeur surrounding his talents - hinting that Scotland would not have qualified for the previous two European tournaments without the 52-cap star. They wrote:

"Underlined his status as Scotland's most important player with a terrific headed opener for his 10th goal in his last 17 caps. A powerhouse in midfield, his driving runs were the platform for Scotland to turn defence into attack. Claims our star man award after Scott McKenna's late error. Where would we be without him?"

McTominay is The Most Vital Player For Scotland

His inclusion in midfield has seen a rise in results

McTominay has been on fire for Scotland in recent times. Making his debut back in 2018 against Costa Rica, the Old Trafford graduate didn't score for the nation until his 26th cap, usually appearing at centre-back in a period of change for the Tartan Army - but having moved into a more attacking role, the goals just keep falling for the former United star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McTominay featured in 255 games for United, scoring 29 goals.

Six goals in the space of five games almost single-handedly sent Scotland to EURO 2024, and though they underwent a spate of losses in high-profile friendlies in preparation for the tournament in Germany, McTominay is back to his best with three in his last four. His inclusion will be vital over the next year as World Cup qualification is sought-after.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-09-24.