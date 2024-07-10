Highlights Lamine Yamal's '304' celebration is a reference to the postal code of his home neighbourhood, Rocafonda.

The Barcelona star has emerged as a global superstar at just 16 years old, excelling for both club and country.

Yamal's sentimental nature and impressive rise suggest a bright future with Barcelona and continued success on the world stage.

The reason for Lamine Yamal's iconic '304' goal celebration has been revealed. The last 12 months have seen the Spaniard emerge as a global superstar thanks to his performances for his country and his club, Barcelona. Despite being just 16 years old, the gifted starlet scored seven times for Barca last season, chipping in with a further 10 assists.

It's not just with Barcelona that he's thrived, though. The winger has also slotted into the Spanish national team seamlessly and has been performing at an exceptionally high level for his country given his tender age. Despite making his senior international debut less than a year ago, in September 2023, he's already played 13 times for his country and scored on multiple occasions.

He's had a sublime Euro 2024 campaign too, as Spain have steamrolled their opponents en route to the final. They've become the first team in the history of the European Championship to win six straight games in the tournament and Yamal has been pivotal to that.

Throughout the tournament to date he's chalked up three assists and scored an outrageous goal in the semi-finals against France, making him the youngest scorer in Euros history. With the goal, came the 16-year-old's celebration - also known as the '304' - where he uses his hands to display the aforementioned number.

Wholesome Reason For Yamal's Celebration

The number is a reference to his childhood

Why 304? Well, the celebration is a reference to the postal code for Rocafonda, the neighbourhood that the winger grew up in. Per the Daily Mail, Rocafonda is 'considered to be one of the most impoverished areas in Catalonia, and has previously been branded a "multicultural dung hill" by the far-right VOX party'.

Despite this, Yamal remains proud of his hometown and embraces his roots. It's a wholesome example of the youngster remembering where he comes from and keeping grounded despite the meteoric rise to stardom that he's experienced over the past year.

Yamal has been at Barcelona since 2013, working his way through the ranks of the academy before emerging into the first team at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. Having grown up with the club, the fact he celebrates the area he grew up in every time he scores is a strong indication that he is the sentimental type and that could bode well for the La Liga side going forward.

Yamal is Already One of Barcelona's Stars

Shining bright at Camp Nou

After becoming the youngest Barcelona player in a century when he made his debut at the tail end of the 2022-23 season, Yamal became a regular fixture for the club last season and, having made his first start for them in August 2023, he quickly shone on the wing and emerged as one of their most important players.

From there, he played almost every game for the La Liga side and made 50 appearances across the campaign. He recorded 17 goal contributions throughout the year too, capping off a meteoric rise. With his performances for Spain continuing his impressive form, it seems as though there's no level of football that he isn't capable of shining at.

