Lewis Hamilton’s tattoo artist has shared the seven-time Formula One champion’s newest tattoo, which has been done in honour of his mother.

Hamilton is a name that has been on the lips of every F1 fan during the off-season, with many excited to see the veteran driver in a new car for the 2025 season. The ex-Mercedes driver enjoyed a fruitful career at the outfit, but decided that it was time for a change - moving to the sport's most iconic team, Ferrari.

Fans of the sport will be hoping that the driver takes to his new surroundings like a duck to water, with hopes that he can reignite his old feud with current champion Max Verstappen. Hamilton joins Charles Leclerc at the Prancing Horse, with the two drivers set to form a formidable team and look to bring back the success that Ferrari so desperately desire. It is yet to be seen, however, who will be deemed their ‘number one’ driver. Leclerc has been Ferrari’s golden boy for some time now, but could the arrival of one of motorsport’s greatest stars disrupt that?

Lewis Hamilton's New Tattoo to Honour His Mother

A new team is not the only change that Hamilton has gone through recently, however, as his tattoo artist revealed a brand-new tattoo, which is in honour of his mother. The tattoo, a red ‘11:11’ at the base of his neck, is a direct tribute to his mother, who was born on the 11th of November.

Hamilton is very public with the adoration of his mother, and previously dedicated a birthday post to her on his Instagram account, which read: “I want to take a moment to celebrate my mum today. Since the day you brought me into this world, you showered me with love, showed me the importance of empathy, compassion and caring for others. The unconditional love you’ve shown me is unmatched, and I feel so lucky to have a mother as wonderful as you. You are the best part of me.”

Alternate Meaning Behind Hamilton's New Tattoo

Could it be to do with spirituality?

Some eagle-eyed fans believe that there may also be an alternate meaning behind the tattoo. It could be a complete coincidence, but angel numbers are very important in spirituality. The angel number 11:11 is a powerful indicator that: “You are in alignment with the divine guidance and support of your angels. It signifies that you are on the right path and that the universe is conspiring in your favour. This number serves as a reminder to trust your intuition and have faith in the journey ahead.”

Lewis Hamilton's F1 stats (as of 21/01/25) Races 356 Drivers' Championships 7 Race wins 105 Podiums 202 Career points 4,862.5 Pole positions 104 Fastest laps 67

Hamilton will have to keep faith within himself that he is on the right path, with a record-breaking eighth Drivers' Championship in his sights.