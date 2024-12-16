Oleksandr Usyk has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of his pay-per-view boxing showdown with Tyson Fury, in a highly anticipated rematch that has been months in the waiting. The Ukrainian, who defeated Fury in May earlier this year, will aim to defend his heavyweight titles when the pair meet in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. On the line will be Usyk's WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight titles, when he meets the British heavyweight for the second time.

Often known for his big character and captivating dress sense, Usyk is as big of a personality outside the ring as he is inside. The proud Ukrainian fighter often represents the colors and culture of his country, with this fight week being no exception.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk has a knockout rate of 63.6%

Oleksandr Usyk's New Tracksuit on Show Ahead of Fury Rematch

The training gear for Usyk holds significant meaning and cultural significance

The green and purple tracksuit of Usyk and his team is one that has significant details included throughout, with subtle nods to his home country of Ukraine. One of the major and most noticeable components of the tracksuit are the green chestnut leaves. These represent the Ukrainian Coat of Arms, which is used to represent the resilience and unity of the European nation. Not only do the leaves themselves add significance to the design, but the number of times they are included also holds importance. With 24 chestnut leaves on the tracksuit, this also represents the 24 regions of Ukraine.

On the upper part of the tracksuit, you can see 22 viburnum berries. These berries are used to represent Usyk's 22 wins in his professional career. Below, you will find a further 14 berries. These 14 represent the 14 knockout victories which the Ukrainian has attained in his professional career.

Oleksandr Usyk & Tyson Fury's pro boxing records (as of 16/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Fights 22 36 Wins 22 34 Losses 0 1 Draws 0 1

Crimea, a region of Ukraine that has been significantly impacted by the war, is also represented in the tracksuit. A traditional ornament of the region, the Örnek, symbolises strength. Born in Simferopol, a city in Crimea, Usyk has a deep connection with the area of Ukraine that has faced significant disruption in recent years.

The tracksuit has been recognised by UNESCO, due to the cultural and peace significance that the outfit upholds. Described by Usyk's team, "It's more than just clothes - it's a message."

Oleksandr Usyk Often Makes Headlines With Clothing Choices

The Ukrainian represents his heritage on a frequent basis