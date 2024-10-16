Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has come in for vast praise after his performance in Argentina's emphatic 6-0 win over Bolivia on Tuesday evening - with outlets describing him as 'remarkable' in their win in Buenos Aires that sees them edge close to qualification for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Bolivia registered just one shot throughout the entire game, with Argentina boasting 15 in the process to head top of the CONMEBOL qualification table ahead of nearest competitors Colombia. Romero featuring throughout will have done him wonders in terms of his profile, as Argentina dominated proceedings with three goals either side of half time - and having started ahead of the likes of Lisandro Martinez and German Pezzella, he is Lionel Scaloni's most treasured centre-back - and he has earned vast praise for his continued excellence for the national team which will only delight fans back in the UK with Spurs aiming to push for a highly-coveted Champions League place.

Romero "Remarkable" in Emphatic Argentina Win

The centre-back is one of their most consistent players

Romero played the full ninety minutes in the Estadio Mas Monumental, overseeing a clean sheet against a beleaguered Bolivia side to see themselves top of the World Cup qualifying group and ever closer to a place in the 2026 tournament in North America.

Cristian Romero's Argentina statistics vs Bolivia, 15 October 2024 Stats Output Passes (completed) 112 (107) Clearances 1 Tackles 1 Ground duels (won) 2 (1) Aerial duels (won) 5 (3) Interceptions 1 Match rating 7.3

Romero has only missed four Argentina games since their win in Qatar, with most being friendlies or damp squibs in tournaments, and his influence on the national team cannot be understated.

And Argentine outlet Clarin stated their thoughts on the Tottenham star's performance, who praised 'another' remarkable game and gave him one of the highest scores in the team with a 7/10 rating - only ranking behind Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, former Manchester City star Julian Alvarez and, of course, Lionel Messi - with the latter continuing to produce on the big stage with a hat-trick and two assists. The report said:

"Cristian Romero (7): Another remarkable game from Cuti, who gave his all no matter the opponent or the moment. He was constantly out with the ball and hardly made any passes."

Romero Experience Should Help Tottenham

Their young squad needs a leader

Romero has been an ever-present for Tottenham so far this season, taking the captain's armband in their previous two games that saw the club dismantle Manchester United with ease at Old Trafford - before they crumbled away from home at the AMEX Stadium vs Brighton.

Romero even got his name on the scoresheet in Tottenham's win over Everton at the start of the campaign - and his leadership, aggression and genuine talent at the heart of Tottenham's defence is a huge asset to Ange Postecoglou if the Australian is to qualify for the Champions League with his current crop of players.

The defender has 89 Premier League appearances, 14 in the Champions League and 38 caps for Argentina, and so he is flush with experience - especially having won the 2022 World Cup. That will only come in handy for Tottenham in the future with their young squad still needing to learn the ropes, including the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Destiny Udogie and more.

