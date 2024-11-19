Liverpool starlet Ben Doak was lauded for a ‘top showing’ in Scotland’s 2-1 win over Poland on Monday night, as goals from John McGinn and Andy Robertson kept their chances alive of staying in the top tier of the Nations League.

Doak, currently on loan at Middlesbrough, delivered another standout performance after impressing against Croatia last week. He assisted McGinn’s opener, created two big chances, and maintained an impressive 93% pass accuracy during his 66 minutes on the pitch.

The 19-year-old, who earned his sixth senior cap, drew widespread praise from the media for his display. MailOnline awarded him a 7.5 rating:

“Set up McGinn’s goal and once again showed no hesitation in taking on his marker. His sense of adventure was thrilling.”

The Herald described his 8/10 performance as another ‘top showing’ for the teenager, who outperformed Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol on Friday and posed significant problems for Poland’s defence three days later:

“After much needless dubiety over whether the teenager would start in Warsaw, he did indeed start on the right wing for Scotland. Steve Clarke, what are you like? “He lit up the game against Croatia on Friday night as he dominated Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol. It didn’t take the 19-year-old long to get motoring once again. “Electric over a couple of yards, he took on his man before picking out McGinn with his cutback to the edge of the Polish box on 3 minutes. “Continued to go at their left back and didn’t let up. Was surprised to see him go off when he did after another top showing.”

Edinburgh News hailed Doak as ‘the nation’s next great attacking hope’ and declared that ‘the future is now’ following his another scintillating display on the international stage:

“The nation's next great attacking hope? After lighting up Croatia, he left Poland on the ropes with menacing runs before tiring and being subbed. Got an assist. The future is now.”

Doak, who joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan in August, has impressed immediately in the Championship, scoring once and assisting three goals in his first 10 appearances under Michael Carrick.

The youngster’s performances have already sparked speculation that Liverpool might cut his loan short in January to bring him back into their first-team squad.

However, according to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Reds have no intention of recalling him. Doak is expected to complete the season on loan at Middlesbrough as Liverpool monitor his development over the coming months.

Ben Doak's Middlesbrough Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 10 Goals 1 Assists 3 Expected goals 2.5 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 683

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.