Highlights Fans create a unique atmosphere in sports events.

England superfan, Andy Milne, has become an icon for his support for the Three Lions at major tournaments.

When he's not following his nation, he's living a very interesting life in Thailand, running his own island-wide escape room business.

Football without fans wouldn't make the sport the spectacle that it is today. Looking back at a time when games were played in empty arenas, as a result of the pandemic, it was quite eye-opening to see what a difference it makes without supporters in attendance cheering their teams on and creating an incredible atmosphere.

Some fans have become synonymous with their teams, and there have been a few cult figures that have earned some form of hero status due to their dedication to their beloved side and their constant presence whenever the rest of the world tunes in. Most English fans will be well aware of John 'Portsmouth Football Club' Westwood, the Pompey fan who actually changed his name to include his favourite team. With his unique look, he became synonymous with the club.

The late Clovis Acosta Fernandes was always seen watching Brazil in international tournaments and became an iconic fan in his own right due to his support for the nation. Another fan that viewers have come to recognise is England's own superfan, Andy Milne. These days, it wouldn't be a major international tournament if he wasn't spotted cheering on the Three Lions from inside the arena and supporters all over the country have grown to love him. Now, he's revealed more about his own personal life and just how he has the time and money to constantly follow his nation when they're on the big stage.

Andy Milne Lives Quite a Wild Lifestyle

He is a former teacher who now lives in Thailand

Having become a hit with England fans during the 2022 World Cup, not much was known about Andy Milne and his background, until now. One freelance content creator, Pete Hitchman, ran into the supporter out in Germany during Euro 2024 and shared his experience on social media. In doing so, he revealed a little bit of Milne's background, and the fact that he used to be a school teacher, but is now living a very different life in Thailand.

According to Hitchman, Milne told him that he retired from teaching and whenever he's not following England in major tournaments, he's living in Thailand, where he runs an island-wide escape room, where tourists look for clues across the entire landscape, with some even being hidden in the sea.

It's a very interesting concept, and according to a piece written by the Daily Mirror in the summer of 2023, the decision to launch the business came after Milne had taken some of his school children on a trip to Thailand and noticed the gap in the market.

Milne Realised There Wasn't Much to Do for Non-Swimmers

He created the expansive escape room to solve that

While coming up with the idea to create an escape room that spans across an entire island is quite remarkable, it all came to Milne during his time leading a group of his students on a school trip to Thailand. Back in his days as a teacher in Cheshire, the supporter would regularly take his students to the beautiful country, spending time diving on Ko Tao, but he quickly realised that there was very little to do for those who didn't feel comfortable swimming.

That led him to create Treasure Island Challenge, offering visitors who didn't want to go swimming the chance to engage in some form of entertainment in the sun. The clues are scattered all over the island and will lead the tourists taking part to numerous areas, such as some of the island's highest points. Speaking about the concept to the Daily Mirror, Milne explained how it all works.

"When you arrive, you get to a pirates den, and then after the introduction, you begin. The start is like a traditional escape room," "Customers work out the clues to find their treasure map. Then they will set out in groups of up to 12 for the day. They will follow a route through the main town, visit local businesses to find their provisions and transports. The tour takes them to four beaches and viewpoints. They get to snorkel for clues and follow a trail underwater to find a giant sea creature."

Despite his busy lifestyle, Milne has always made time for his country and has been following England for decades.

Milne Has Been Following England for 40 Years

He's been to eight World Cups and nine European Championships

While Milne spends most of his time in Thailand running his business, he's always made time to watch the Three Lions in person and has been following his beloved country to numerous major tournaments over the course of four decades. According to the man himself, during an interview with Sky Sports in June 2024, he's attended eight World Cups, nine European Championships and a Women's World Cup over the years.

That's some incredible dedication from the superfan, and it's easy to see why so many supporters watching the Three Lions on the telly and in the grounds have grown to love seeing him pop up whenever they play.