There is no right or wrong way to be a soccer coach, but there are some in MLS who stand out for their systems, their personalities, the relationships they have with their players, the standards they set both for their teams and for themselves.

Some are groomed by the schools of Bruce Arena or Sigi Schmid, the two most well-known legacy coaches in the history of the league. Others are from a newer school of thought, allowing for international nuances to influence their style. The two top clubs in the Eastern Conference ( Inter Miami and Columbus Crew SC ) and the Western Conference ( LAFC and LA Galaxy ) are often neck and neck when it comes to their results and rivalries. Yet the four men who lead them into battle are drastically different in their chemistry with their teams.

2024 MLS Stats (all comps) Coach Matches W D L Pts PPM Tata Martino (MIA) 43 26 9 8 87 2.02 Wilfried Nancy (CLB) 48 28 11 9 95 1.98 Steve Cherundolo (LAFC) 46 29 7 10 94 2.04 Greg Vanney (LA) 38 22 7 9 73 1.92

"Tata" Martino is All Business and Boss Energy

Inter Miami’s Gerardo (“Tata”) Martino is no stranger to success at a high level, and he’s brought that spark into the current hottest team in MLS. From his experiences in Argentina and FC Barcelona, to his time at the helm of Atlanta United , Martino demands a level of performance from his players.

But in order to do so, he needs the ingredients and Inter Miami has delivered in the form of a quartet of former FC Barcelona players, starting with the one he knows best, Lionel Messi. Therefore, it’s no surprise that in his short time in Florida, he has already helped deliver a Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield in this season’s record-setting run.

Miami have skyrocketed since the arrival of Tata Martino, climbing from 27th place in the standings with 34 points last season, all the way to the top of the entire league, setting a new record in MLS at 74 points, eight points clear of the 2023 MLS Cup winners, Columbus Crew. Martino has a legacy of success in MLS, achieving the pinnacles of both a new league record on points, and an MLS Cup with Atlanta United a year after arriving to the new expansion team.

Known for his methodical approach to coaching, he commands a sense of respect from his players even through hours of intense video training. Tactically astute, he is revered by arguably the best player in the history of modern soccer, Messi. His points per match in 2024 are only surpassed by LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo, but he’s well on his way to being a two-time MLS Cup winning coach and that’s applause-worthy for someone who is very much from outside the MLS system.

Wilfried Nancy Has The Heart of a Hero

Joining Martino on the East Coast is another newcomer to the MLS system, Wilfried Nancy, another of the three MLS Coach Of the Year shortlisted nominees this season. Despite his humanistic and holistic approach to coaching that has turned the Crew into a well-oiled machine in under two years, Nancy faced Martino in the Supporters Shield clinching match this season and came up short. Earlier in the season, Nancy bested Martino’s side in a Leagues Cup Round of 16.

His record, while not nearly as lengthy as his counterpart down South, isn’t without a laundry list of accomplishments. First helping CF Montréal to reach their best ever MLS season in 2022, finishing with a record of 20W-9D-5L with a total of 65 points, second in the Eastern Conference.

Then, immediately revitalizing an ailing Columbus Crew within his first season, installing and instilling a new training methodology, sharing inspirational stories and lessons, building team mantras and chemistry, and peppering in generously a plethora of tactics. Humble, direct, passionate and hungry for the challenge, Nancy became the first Black coach to win an MLS Cup , let alone do so in his debut season.

Thinking outside the box, delving deeply into the mental workings of his players came naturally to the curious Nancy. However, it doesn’t always win titles, at least not yet. The Crew fell to Pachuca 2-0 in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final this year and were unable to repeat the history of the Seattle Sounders, who remain the only MLS team to win both the MLS Cup and the Leagues Cup.

When it comes to Nancy-ball, the pace is relentless, “trying to attack most of the time, and when we don’t have the ball, try to win the ball back as soon as possible,” Nancy explained. That is how Columbus destroyed LAFC in the 2023 MLS Cup Final, the Leagues Cup Final nine months later and also steamrolled them 5-1 in their regular season match this season. While Columbus don’t consistently defeat Miami, Nancy simply has got LAFC’s number.

Steve Cherundolo Rules with Kindness and Respect

You won't ever catch LAFC's Steve Cherundolo running up and down the pitch, demanding changes. You rarely capture a moment of pithy inspiration either. But what you may find yourself noticing is a cool demeanor masking an intense focus and defensive awareness.

Cherundolo joined LAFC as its second coach, inheriting a team accustomed to an attacking mindset that Bob Bradley left behind. Their stadium was their fortress. Their style was power and heavy on firepower. But also low on targeting and accuracy and sometimes overly aggressive. The defense had holes. That's where Cherundolo and everything he learned from a backgammon background came in and changed the DNA of the club.

Wilfried Nancy wasn't the only coach in recent years to capture an MLS Cup in his debut season. Cherundolo did it first, albeit with a lot less fanfare. The former USMNT defender who played in Germany's Bundesliga all his professional club life, was astute and always prepared and reliable, thus the nickname, "The Mayor of Hannover."

The pieces to LAFC's title winning year were all there, but the discipline to put them together cohesively was not. Cherundolo and his coaching staff trained the players to be more unified in their defensive awareness, to be less focused on individual plays and selfish heroics on the pitch.

His record and his players speak to his success. A record-setting Supporters Shield, Western Conference title and MLS Cup in his first year. A second MLS Cup final appearance in his second year. A U.S. Open Cup in his third.

Cherundolo's game management is almost always done at halftime, rarely during the active moments of a match. He tweaks midfield shapes if needed, he will move Mateusz Bogusz from midfield to striker from one half to the next if needed.

Despite all the wins and changes, one thorn in the side of LAFC is their level of play plummets when faced with the Columbus Crew of Wilfried Nancy.

Greg Vanney: An MLS Original

When Greg Vanney saw LA Galaxy slide to their worst-ever season in 2023, he knew then that was a history not worth ever repeating. This year he has his star players, his reliable players, and his fresh start. Despite being with LA Galaxy since 2021, he has yet to win any title with his team.

However, this year is different. The Galaxy finished in second place in the Western Conference by the slimmest of margins. The Galaxy are enjoyable to watch. Riqui Puig no longer runs in endless circles without a goal in sight, now he has his wingers, reminding fans of the last time they won the MLS Cup in 2014. After missing out on the playoffs for three straight years, LA Galaxy are among the favorites to make a push for the league's biggest prize.

"For us, I felt like this year we had this level of freedom, and this confidence. And it wasn't that we were wearing the stress of last year. We had a belief in the group. And for me as a manager, I want our players to feel emboldened, and to feel positive, and to feel like they can go out in the field and within the structure, and the ideas, and the principles of how we play, that they can express themselves as players."

A journeyman in MLS, Vanney is unlike Martino, Nancy and Cherundolo. As a former player for FC Dallas, the Colorado Rapids, DC United and LA Galaxy, he is quick to react in press conferences to defend his players openly (and be fined as a result). He embodies the qualities of the Sigi Schmid coaching school, being a friend and mentor to his team. But that friendliness is not to be confused with a softness in skill.

While at Toronto FC, he won the domestic treble, and his hunger for that high level of success fuels him. For the first three years of his time at the Galaxy, he focused on player development to the point where now he and the club can begin to reap the rewards. Their final regular season match against LAFC, in which they came back from behind to win 4-2 and jump into first place was just a taste of the future.

Ultimately, all four of these coaches have done something right to reach where they are now, the top of their conferences, in a league of their own.