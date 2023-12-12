Highlights Chargers QB Justin Herbert's season is finished due to a fractured right index finger, putting backup Easton Stick in the spotlight.

Stick has limited NFL experience but had a successful collegiate career.

A strong performance from Stick could lead to a future deal as a high-end backup or bridge starter in free agency.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ disappointing season took another downward swoon on Tuesday, with superstar quarterback Justin Herbert’s year coming to an end due to a fracture in his right index finger.

Herbert, who had been playing through a fracture in the middle finger of his left hand suffered in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, was already ruled out of the Chargers’ Week 15 Thursday Night Football contest—also versus the Raiders—because of the injury, and now heads to injured reserve.

Like so many teams around the NFL this year, the Chargers are now forced to test the depth in their quarterback room. Backup signal caller Easton Stick, announced as the starter for TNF on Monday, now gets an extended look and a first real chance to prove himself at the professional level.

Tied for the AFC’s second-worst record at 5-8, Los Angeles is playing for pride, draft position, and head coach Brandon Staley’s job over the season’s final four weeks, making Stick’s task a more difficult proposition. But when opportunity knocks in the NFL, you answer, regardless of the circumstances. Here’s what you need to know about the Chargers’ new quarterback.

Related Chargers' Austin Ekeler's days as a bellcow back may be over Once seen as one of the league's top running backs, Austin Ekeler could have a reduced role with the Chargers going forward.

Easton Stick is a five-year NFL pro

He has played 13 preseason games, but has barely seen regular season action

Stick entered the league in 2019, heading to Los Angeles on day three of the NFL Draft as a fifth-round pick (166th overall). He functioned as the team’s No. 3 quarterback as a rookie, slotting behind Philip Rivers and Tyrod Taylor. Stick remained third on the depth chart through 2022, with Herbert rolling into town as a top-ten draft selection in 2020 and Chase Daniel replacing Taylor as the primary backup in 2021.

He has played in all 13 of Los Angeles's preseason games over his tenure, but his regular season playing time has been very limited. Over his first four seasons, Stick played only two regular season snaps, completing a four-yard pass to Mike Williams and rushing for a two-yard loss in a 2020 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When Daniel retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season, Stick re-signed with the Chargers to serve as the No. 2 quarterback. His first extensive regular season action came on Sunday in relief of Herbert, when he went 13-of-24 (54.2%) for 179 yards and was sacked twice. He also fumbled two times.

Chargers QB had a tremendous collegiate career

Stick's college statistics are better than more notable draft selections from his alma mater

Before Stick reached the NFL, he resided in Fargo, North Dakota as a member of the North Dakota State Bison. Playing at the Football Championship Subdivision level of the NCAA—tier two of Division I—Stick set both school, conference, and FCS records during his collegiate career.

EASTON STICK COLLEGE RECORDS TOTAL LEVEL OF RECORD PASSING YARDS 8,693 SCHOOL PASSING TOUCHDOWNS 88 SCHOOL TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS 129 SCHOOL RUSHING YARDS (QB) 2,523 CONFERENCE RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS (QB) 41 CONFERENCE WINS 49 FCS

Stick won four championships with the Bison, starting two of the four title games. He was the middle man in a string of Bison quarterbacks who were selected in the NFL Draft, with Carson Wentz (2016) preceding and Trey Lance (2021) succeeding him.

He hopes to capitalize on his chance like other backups in 2023

A successful stretch could earn him a longer-term deal in free agency

Upper-echelon quarterbacks have always been the most prized asset in the NFL, but 2023 has demonstrated the need for a quality depth option as well. While the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings—after a brief but exceptional stint from Joshua Dobbs—are floundering without their veteran Pro-Bowl options, the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts have remained in the thick of the AFC playoff chase without Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, and Anthony Richardson.

Barring a borderline miracle, the Chargers won’t be making the postseason; the New York Times gives them a 2% chance to navigate the cluster of 7-6 teams in front of them and steal a spot. But if Stick can follow in the footsteps of Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett, and Jake Browning, he could earn a big pay raise in free agency as a high-end backup or bridge starter.