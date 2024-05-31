Highlights Islam Makhachev has looked unstoppable since he was signed to the UFC back in 2015.

The Russian star became the lightweight champion back in 2022 when he defeated Charles Oliveira.

Despite dominating nearly every single fight, it surprises many that he's actually lost a professional contest in his career.

As UFC star Islam Makhachev prepares to defend his lightweight title for the third time against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, many fans are wondering whether or not the Russian can be stopped.

It seems to be the most difficult puzzle to solve in MMA at the minute. The Russian secured an epic knockout victory against Volkanovski at UFC 294 back in October in his last fight and has recently shown off his incredible power to fans ahead of the clash with 'The Diamond.'

As for the challenger, Poirier comes into the clash off the back of a sensational knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis in March. The American, who looked tired, was on the jaws of suffering yet another defeat against the rising contender.

However, his experience shone through, a huge left hook marked the beginning of the end for 'God of War.' A beautiful right hook soon after sent the Frenchman to the floor, forcing the referee to wave off the fight in the second round.

Ever since Makhachev was signed to the promotion, the 32-year-old has been on an absolute tear and boasts a near-perfect record in the organisation. While he's been dominant in nearly every fight, one man has successfully been able to defeat the lightweight champion. Here, we take a look at the only man to ever hold a win over the Russian.

A Look at the Career of Adriano Martins

He gained a lot of experience before joining the UFC

Born in Manaus, Brazil, Adriano Martins made a name for himself on the regional scene in his beloved home country, making his professional debut in 2006.

During his early days as an MMA fighter, he picked up a few titles, including the WFE Lightweight Championship and twice winning the Jungle Fight Lightweight Championship.

Martins had many iconic showdowns in his early career, including clashes with UFC veterans Francisco Trinaldo and Gleison Tibau. Before joining Strikeforce in 2013, the Brazilian had a respectable record of 23-6.

The move to Strikeforce was a real step up in challenge for Martins. His debut against Jorge Gurgel took place in America and, at the time, was only the Brazilian's second fight outside his home nation.

A unanimous decision win over Gurgel prompted MMA's biggest promotion, the UFC, to take a gamble on the up-and-coming prospect - who signed the fighter in 2013. His debut in the organisation took place in November of that year against Daron Cruickshank.

Going on to finish Cruickshank, his win over the American saw Martins pick up the 'Submission of the Night' award thus showing that the hype was real.

He then faced a huge step up in competition in his second UFC fight, facing legend Donald Cerrone. It proved to be too much for Martins - who suffered his first defeat in the promotion, losing via first-round KO.

Rather than letting the defeat get to him, it was back to the drawing board. He got back to winning ways in his next bout, knocking out Juan Puig in the first round, before defeating Rustam Khabilov. Then came one of the toughest tests of his career.

Martins Shocked the World Against Islam Makhachev

Without a doubt, the most impressive win of his career

Following back-to-back wins over Puig and Khabilov, Martins welcomed rising-star Islam Makhachev. Makhachev enjoyed a jaw-dropping run across regional promotions in Russia before being signed to the UFC in 2015.

The fight with Martins was just Makhachev's second fight in the organisation. That said, there was still a lot of expectation for the Russian to deliver.

At the beginning of his UFC tenure, the future lightweight champion was known for his wrestling. Therefore, he moved to American Kickboxing Academy to work with Daniel Cormier and Javier Mendez to improve his striking.

From the opening bell, Makhachev went for Martins in a bid to extend his unbeaten UFC run. The Russian's corner featured Mendez and Khabib, as well as his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov - who was still allowed into America at the time.

While the trio were trying to get Makhachev to slow down and be more patient, they were soon left disappointed as Martins countered with a devastating, looping right hand which knocked the Russian out cold.

The referee in charge of the contest, Frank Collazo, was quick to step in and prevent Makhachev from taking any more damage.

Revealing to MMA Fighting back in 2022, Martins admitted that he didn't know much about Makhachev, saying: “The fight was on short notice, and we didn’t study anything about him.

“I had nose surgery 15 days before the fight and almost pulled out, but I was training so hard I was ready to fight anyone, really, and thank God that punch landed, a strike I did all the time, and I left with the victory.

“I always fought tough guys in the UFC, and I think the media is a bit unfair to me saying like it was a lucky win. I was always capable of beating him or any other athlete. I said I would beat him in the first round and that’s what happened.”

Where is Martins Now?

His career went downhill after the Makhachev fight

The win over Makhachev saw Martins pick up the 'Performance of the Night' $50,000 bonus. Fans would have to wait a year before they saw the Brazilian in action again.

His comeback fight took place at UFC 204 on the 8th of October, 2016 at the Manchester Arena against Leonardo Santos. Martins went on to lose a razor-close split decision.

Martins' defeat to Santos was followed up with another loss to Kajan Johnson. He was then cut from the UFC, before losing to Alexander Shabliy on Fight Nights Global.

His next fight against Adriano Rodrigues in 2019 ended in a no-contest after an eye poke. That was then followed by two more defeats to Kaynan Kruschewsky and Carlos Silva.

The Brazilian recently got his first win, nearly nine years on from his knockout against Makhachev, against Donovan Desmae in his last outing in March 2024.

Unfortunately, things just didn't get better for the 41-year-old following his win at UFC 192. The same couldn't be said for Makhachev, though - who has gone unbeaten ever since and is now the lightweight champion of MMA's biggest promotion after defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 nearly two years ago.