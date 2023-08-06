Highlights Megan Rapinoe's missed penalty ends her career on a disappointing note, despite her incredible achievements as one of the best women's footballers of all time.

The penalty shootout between the US and Sweden was filled with unexpected twists and turns, including VAR controversy and missed opportunities.

Rapinoe's international career may have ended, but her impact on the game and her teammates has been immense, making her irreplaceable for the US team.

Megan Rapinoe missed a crucial spot-kick for the USA as they were eliminated on penalties by Sweden in the Women's World Cup Round of 16.

Rapinoe has been a hero for her country on many occasions in the past and is widely considered one of the best women's footballers of all time.

The American recently confirmed that this World Cup would be her final major tournament and that she'd retire from professional football entirely at the end of the year.

But while many would have felt Rapinoe to be deserving of a fairytale ending to her career, it was not to be.

Indeed, after being held to a goalless draw by Sweden in Melbourne, the match went to penalties and it's fair to say there was more drama than you could possibly have predicted.

Rapinoe misses penalty as US knocked out by Sweden

The US were no doubt the better team over the course of 90 minutes but Sweden's keeper, Zećira Mušović, was in inspired form.

It meant that heading to penalties, it was anyone's guess who would progress and there proved to be a number of twists and turns.

After the first five penalties were all scored, Everton defender Nathalie Bjorn blazed her spot-kick over to hand the US the advantage.

Up stepped Rapinoe – normally so calm and so composed. But instead of finding the back of the net, the US legend rifled her strike over the bar and could only muster a grin to herself as she trudged back towards the centre circle.

VIDEO: Megan Rapinoe misses penalty for the US vs Sweden

Rapinoe, however, was reprieved when Sweden missed their fifth penalty – meaning Sophia Smith needed only score to send the US through.

But the young striker, who has been in such good form for her country in recent times, was clearly nervous and missed horribly in the end.

Fast forward three more penalties and suddenly Sweden had the chance to win themselves.

Lina Hurtig was tasked with the responsibility but initially looked to have had her penalty saved by Alyssa Naeher.

Yet, a VAR check found that the ball had actually crossed the line by around 1mm.

Hurtig was informed of the decision and sprinted away in celebration, while the US team were left stunned and dejected.

VIDEO: Sweden celebrate after beating USA

Rapinoe's devastated reaction to being knocked out

After the VAR decision was announced, Rapinoe was left absolutely devastated.

Her earlier grin was clearly a masque for her immense disappointment at missing such a crucial penalty in such a big match and the reality that she will never play in a major tournament again.

The 38-year-old was filmed close to tears and being consoled by other members of the US side as the Swedish players ran away in celebration.

VAR controversy steals the headlines

Penalty shootouts are normally full of drama but this particular one had even more than normal.

Naeher thought she'd handed the US a lifeline with a brilliant save to deny Hurtig but replays showed that her punch was not enough to stop the ball from crossing the line.

There was plenty of confusion as Naeher herself looked shocked at the decision, while large sections of the crowd tried to comprehend what had just happened.

Cameras picked up Naeher's bemused expression as the referee announced the decision and you could see the shock in her face.

VIDEO: Alyssa Naeher's reaction to controversial VAR call

Despite the bizarre circumstances at the end of the game, US captain Lindsey Horan praised her team's performance.

"A lot went into this performance. We were confident and patient and played beautiful football. We created chances, we didn't score and to be frank, penalties suck," she said.

"I'm proud of every player who stepped up to take one. I'm very proud of my team.

"Some of the young players coming through are killing it."

Similarly, US coach Vlatko Andonovski said: "I know we were criticised for the way we played ... I think we came out today and were all about the grit, the resilience.

"Unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes. For it to go to penalties and to end in that fashion, with the confusion at the end."

READ MORE: USA exit World Cup after VAR controversy

Rapinoe's outstanding international career comes to a close

Even though Rapinoe's international career did not end as hoped, she has still managed remarkable things with the team.

Indeed, the US star will retire as a two-time World Cup winner and a gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

In total, she has made more than 200 international appearances for the US national team – a feat very few can match.

And on an individual level, Rapinoe's achievements are equally outstanding.

A former winner of the Women's Ballon d'Or, the American was also named the Best FIFA Women's Player in 2019.

Her success and influence on the game have garnered plenty of respect from her teammates as well.

US forward Alex Morgan once stressed: "Megan Rapinoe is not only an incredible player but also a fierce leader. She brings so much passion and energy to the team, and she's always pushing us to be better both on and off the field."

Meanwhile, Julie Ertz echoed these words and said: "Megan is an inspiration to us all. Her dedication to the game and her activism off the field makes her a true role model for young athletes everywhere."

Retired US star Carli Lloyd added: "Megan's fearlessness and confidence are infectious. She's not afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she believes in. That kind of leadership is invaluable to our team."

It's evident from these quotes just how valued Rapinoe is and she will no doubt be an immensely hard player to replace.

The US are in a phase of transition right now, with the likes of Rapinoe hanging up their boots.

But make no mistake – though they suffered an early exit in Australia this time around, they'll be back stronger in four years' time.