Highlights Megan Rapinoe, the iconic US Women's National Team player, has made a legendary impact not only on the pitch but also off of it, spearheading the campaign for equal pay for the women's team and expressing her beliefs openly.

Despite starting on the bench in the World Cup, Rapinoe has embraced her new role as a player leader and supporter of the team's shift towards youth and creativity, showcasing her wisdom and experience.

There seems to be two reasons behind her lack of game time at the World Cup so far this summer.

For a long time, Megan Rapinoe has been synonymous with the US Women’s National Team. In fact, she's arguably the biggest legend of the game Stateside.

She has been a mainstay for the side since her debut in 2006. Her goal scoring prowess, iconic celebrations, and leadership qualities have afforded her iconic status within the women’s game.

But, if Rapinoe is an icon on the pitch, then she is considered legendary off of it.

The Californian native, along with Alex Morgan and other USWNT players, has transformed the US women’s team.

She spearheaded the six-year campaign to achieve equal pay for the women’s side, which culminated in a $24 million settlement agreed by US Soccer as well as a pledge to equal pay across the men’s and women’s team in all major tournaments.

Rapinoe was the one leading the charge on this front, and at many times, was criticised for being so outspoken about her beliefs.

But Rapinoe has always been vocal about her views, no matter who she's been talking about. She even once stated: “I’m not going to the f****** White House,” should’ve the USWNT won the World Cup during Donald Trump’s presidency.

It is a tradition that successful teams visit the White House to be congratulated by the President. When asked about her comments about Trump and visiting him at the White House, she said she stood by her words “with the exception of the expletive.”

A few years prior, Rapinoe was famously pictured taking the knee during the national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the NFL quarterback, which put her in a difficult situation with the US Soccer Federation.

But, as her teammates have said, she has always been someone who dedicates herself to a cause she believes in regardless of the consequences.

But on the pitch, this year’s World Cup has seen the former co-captain take on a different role than the one she has been used to in tournaments past.

Why has Megan Rapinoe not featured much at the World Cup?

Rapinoe has started on the bench for both of USA’s games, coming on as a 63rd minute substitute against Vietnam, and failing to pick up any playing time against the Netherlands in their second game of the tournament.

The Americans thrashed Vietnam 3-0 in their opener on Saturday before being held 1-1 by the Netherlands on Thursday.

But it raises the question; why has Megan Rapinoe struggled for game time?

Well, according to Sports Illustrated, there are two reasons for her absence.

Part of the reason for her absence is due to a string of injuries that the 2019 World Cup Golden Boot winner has picked up over the course of the last few months. She was out with a lower leg injury during the April international friendlies and then sustained a minor injury in June.

But the other, perhaps more realistic reason for Rapinoe’s changing role, is due to the shifting dynamic of the US women’s team.

The game against Vietnam was Rapinoe’s 200th USWNT appearance and as she ran onto the pitch she lined up next to teen prodigy Alyssa Thompson, who is 20 years her junior and making her first World Cup appearance.

Rapinoe and Thompson neatly encompass the ethos of USA’s squad this year, melding experience and youth to create a fusion of creativity and calmness. But, this fusion has also meant that Rapinoe and other long-standing players like Kelly O’Hara and Lynn Williams have had to make room for others.

Rapinoe does not seem to mind that she isn’t frequently lining up in the starting 11, though. She has made it clear that she knows her new role in the squad, one where she can support the shift that is clearly taking place on the national team.

The US roster is brimming with youthful energy with 14 players making their World Cup debut and four of them born after 2000 - a fact which has frequently been poked fun at during the press conferences in the lead up to the tournament.

As legends like Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn continue to lead on the pitch bridging the generational gap on the field of play, Rapinoe has adopted the same role on the bench.

The 38-year-old’s new role has been a topic of conversation during the press conferences, it’s not something that Rapinoe has avoided talking about.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski said before the tournament began that Rapinoe will have a role of “player leader and leading the leaders as well,” but Rapinoe’s wisdom is still of immense value to a side that has 11 players with fewer than 30 caps.

Andonovoski highlighted that when he confirmed that “her experience and leadership is what this team needs.” The importance of connecting veterans and novices is not lost on the coach who is hoping to lead his side to a third straight World Cup trophy.

Rapinoe smiled at this, and put it more lightly, calling herself “fun grandma.”

Whether or not Rapinoe picks up much more playing time remains to be seen. Andonovski has been pretty conservative with his choice of substitutions, criticised for not bringing on any until the 82nd minute of the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

The USA play Portugal in the final round of the group stages on Tuesday at 8am, and they will be looking to set the record straight after a tough result against the Dutch.

Beyond that, USA are expected to progress through to the next stages of the tournament, and so we likely haven’t seen the last of Rapinoe even if she only comes on as a late substitute, but as anyone who has watched her over the years knows, she doesn’t need 90 minutes to make an impact.

When the striker hangs up her boots in October, we may no longer be seeing her score goals on the football pitch, but if we have learned anything from her 17 years on the national team, retirement from the field of play certainly does not mean goodbye for Megan Rapinoe.