Megan Rapinoe has announced she has set a date for her retirement from football.

The 38-year-old told reporters she will hang up her boots at the end of the NWSL season, which ends on October 15.

Rapinoe could extend her time on the pitch if OL Reign qualify for the play-offs, however, with the NWSL Championship match scheduled on November 11.

"I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” said Rapinoe, who is about to play in her fourth Women’s World Cup.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it.

“To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special.”

Rapinoe’s retirement is not unexpected, but her announcement will be met with disappointment among women’s football fans.

The star is one of the most iconic figures in sport, for her actions both on and off the pitch.

To mark her retirement, GIVEMESPORT has devised a list of Rapinoe’s most iconic moments during her football career.

11 Receiving the 2019 Ballon d’Or

Rapinoe was only the second recipient of the Ballon d'Or Féminin, winning the accolade in December 2019.

She’d had an astonishing year, helping the United States to a fourth Women’s World Cup title with a Golden Boot and Golden Ball worthy performance during the tournament. A deserving recipient!

10 Achieving equal pay with the USWNT

Rapinoe is synonymous with the USWNT’s battle for equal pay, and she will be remembered as one of the key drivers behind the successful campaign.

"For us, this is just a huge win in ensuring that we not only right the wrongs of the past, but set the next generation up for something we only dreamed of,” Rapinoe said shortly after the USWNT’S equal pay lawsuit against US Soccer was settled.

9 Saving the US’s 2011 Women’s World Cup hopes

Rapinoe had to wait until 2015 before winning her first World Cup with the USWNT, just missing out in 2011 after her side lost to Japan in the final.

But it was thanks to Rapinoe that the US had even gotten that far.

The team were losing to Brazil in extra-time of the semi-finals, but in the dying seconds of the encounter, Rapinoe received the ball on the left-hand side of the pitch. She swung in the perfect cross, which Abby Wambach headed in for the equaliser.

The US went on to win the resulting penalty shoot-out, progressing to the World Cup final thanks to an astounding Rapinoe cross.

8 Defending trans athletes

Rapinoe has often spoken up for the most marginalised in society, and it was no different when it came to transgender people.

“I’m 100% supportive of trans inclusion,” she told Time Magazine, before branding the exclusion of transgender from sport as “cruel” and “disgusting”.

7 Celebrating a 2019 Women’s World Cup goal in style

As previously mentioned, Rapinoe had an outstanding tournament at the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

She celebrated her two goals against France in the semi-finals in style, throwing her arms open and smiling at the crowd, as if to ask: “Are you not entertained?”

The celebration has now become synonymous with Rapinoe, and everything she stands for.

6 Scoring two Olimpico goals

Olimpico goals are very rare in football, but Rapinoe has two to her name. Better yet, they were both scored at the Olympic Games, making the American star the only player, male or female, to achieve that feat.

For those who don’t know what an Olimpico is, it’s a goal scored directly from a corner. Rapinoe scored her first during a semi-final against Canada at London 2012, before hitting her second in a bronze medal match against Australia at Tokyo 2020.

5 Speaking on equality

Rapinoe is known for her inspiring words on a number of topics, from equal pay to LGBTQ+ rights.

Some of her best speeches have been at The Best FIFA Football Awards in 2019, the US’s parade after the most recent Women’s World Cup, and during her visit to the White House in 2021.

4 Appearing on magazines as an openly LGBTQ+ woman

Rapinoe is an open and vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community, and is in a relationship with basketball legend Sue Bird.

In 2018, Bird and Rapinoe became the first same-sex couple on the cover of ESPN's The Body Issue.

One year later, the American star became the first openly gay woman in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

3 Winning the 2019 Women’s World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot

Rapinoe’s exploits at the 2019 Women’s World Cup have already been mentioned, but her Golden Ball and Golden Boot from the tournament deserves its own spot.

The winger scored an impressive six goals at the World Cup, level with Sam Kerr and Ellen White. She received the Golden Boot over her fellow strikers after accumulating three assists during the tournament.

2 Taking the knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick

In September 2016, Rapinoe knelt during the national anthem before a NWSL match in solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting against racism in the US.

An extreme backlash followed, and US Soccer introduced a policy which banned players from kneeling during the national anthem. Rapinoe instead chose to refrain from singing the anthem.

While taking the knee is now a common sight in sport, back in 2016, Rapinoe resisted furious criticism from her compatriots to stand up for what she believed in.

1 The 2023 Women’s World Cup?

While Rapinoe’s retirement is now only mere months away, she is still to play at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament is sure to give the superstar the chance to create even more iconic moments, and who knows, perhaps even lift her third World Cup trophy.