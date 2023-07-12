Arsenal are unlikely to strengthen in one position this summer, as journalist Dean Jones provides an update after a recent story emerged, whilst speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have acted fast in the summer transfer window as they look to be involved in another battle for the Premier League title.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Kai Havertz was recently announced as Arsenal's first signing of the summer, but he doesn't appear to be the last player Mikel Arteta wants to add to his side.

Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are reportedly close to making the move to the Emirates Stadium, strengthening the Gunners' squad in multiple positions.

Although Arsenal pushed Manchester City all the way last season, ultimately, Pep Guardiola's strength in depth made it difficult for the north London club.

Reinforcements will be necessary if Arsenal are to go toe-to-toe with the recent treble-winning side.

Another player who has been linked with a move to Arsenal is Porto striker Mehdi Taremi.

Reports in Portugal (via TEAMTALK) have claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing Taremi, who is said to be valued at around £17m by the Portuguese club.

The 30-year-old, described as 'ridiculous' by Rio Ferdinand, has been a consistent goalscorer throughout his career, but doesn't exactly fit the profile of player Arsenal generally look to sign.

Edu Gaspar and Arteta have focused their recruitment, mostly, on signing younger, up-and-coming talents, and it certainly appears to be working so far.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Taremi?

Jones has suggested that he hasn't heard anything about Arsenal's interest in Taremi, but he doesn't believe the north London club are looking to sign a player of this mould.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I mean, Mehdi Taremi is suddenly being linked with a lot of clubs. Whenever that happens, I'm always a little bit cautious about whether he's just being touted around and what the meaning is behind it.

"I haven't heard too much on this one in terms of Arsenal's genuine interest. As far as I've been told, a forward of this sort of mould isn't really on the radar at this sort of time."

What's next for Arsenal?

As mentioned, Arteta hasn't messed around in the opening stages of the transfer window, and further incomings are expected at the Emirates.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Arsenal to make another midfield signing after Rice is announced.

Taylor adds that he expects Thomas Partey to depart, and with Granit Xhaka already out the door, it makes sense to recruit another body in the middle of the park.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is a player appreciated by Arsenal.

Once the signings of Rice and Timber are confirmed, it wouldn't be a surprise if business slows down a little.

The two aforementioned players, plus Havertz, were clearly the priority players, and we could see a focus on outgoings in order to offload some deadwood.