Manchester United targeting Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has 'come out of the blue' at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Signing a new centre-forward could be considered a priority for Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news - Mehdi Taremi

Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial predominantly featured as United's striker options last season.Weghorst was only signed on loan until the end of the season, and Martial struggled with injury problems.

Ten Hag is now left short in the attacking department, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see a new striker arrive at Old Trafford.

Reports in Portugal have suggested that United are looking to sign Porto striker Taremi, who could be available for just £17m.At the age of 30, Taremi isn't exactly a long-term solution for ten Hag, but he's a proven goalscorer who could be a smart stopgap signing.

The Iranian striker has scored 179 goals in 343 games throughout his career, whilst also providing 85 assists, as per Transfermarkt.If United did look to sign Taremi, former defender Rio Ferdinand would certainly approve the move.

After the Red Devils signed Weghorst on loan in January, Ferdinand suggested that the Manchester club should have targeted Taremi.He said: "I’d have gone and got Taremi in from Porto."

What has Jones said about Taremi?

Jones has claimed that although Taremi would be a 'fun' signing for United, it's not going to get fans excited for the new season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Taremi is a good player. As an out of the blue signing, Taremi would be quite fun. For Porto, he's been brilliant. But, this isn't the sort of signing that's going to get United fans excited about the new season."

Would Taremi be a good signing?

As mentioned, it's certainly not a long-term solution.However, if it allows United to stay patient and take a little longer to find a permanent striker, then it could be a smart move.

With ten Hag's side in the Champions League, signing a proven goalscorer in the competition would be a boost to their forward line.

Last season, Taremi scored five goals in seven starts in the competition, as per Sofascore.

Harry Kane is out of contract next summer, and you'd imagine Daniel Levy would be reluctant to sell him to a Premier League rival, so it could be a chance to wait for the England international to become a free agent next year.